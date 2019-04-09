Orgentec Diagnostika Appoints Global Healthcare Leader Gary Winer As President And CEO

MAINZ, Germany, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgentec Diagnostika, a leading specialty diagnostics company, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Gary Winer to president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Mr. Winer will leverage his global healthcare leadership experience to further Orgentec's long-term growth and position as one of the world's premier providers of diagnostic assays specializing in autoimmune and infectious diseases.

Over the course of his more than 20-year career, Mr. Winer has held senior leadership positions on an international scale with numerous diagnostic and pharmaceutical businesses, including AbbVie, Inc., Abbott Laboratories and Pfizer. He has spearheaded successful launches and growth of blockbuster product lines, namely Celebrex and Humira, in the United States, Latin America, Asia and Japan. During his nearly 10 years with Abbott, Mr. Winer managed the company's diagnostic business in the U.S., Canada and Latin America before being promoted to lead Abbott Japan, the company's largest affiliate outside the U.S. In addition to driving strong growth, Mr. Winer was instrumental in helping the business to achieve "Best Places to Work" recognition three years in a row. He continued in this leadership role after planning and completing the separation of Abbott's pharmaceutical business in Japan to form AbbVie.

"The combination of Gary's diagnostic and global experience is the ideal match for Orgentec. We're thrilled to gain the benefit of his years of industry expertise and insight as we build and enhance Orgentec's global reach, sizeable installed instrument base, and unique menu of diagnostic tests to support health care providers around the world with identifying rare conditions and diseases," said Scott Garrett, chairman, Orgentec.

Founded in 1988, Orgentec is an established leader in the specialty diagnostics market, serving hospitals and reference laboratories throughout Europe and the U.S., as well as the emerging markets of Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Since partnering in 2014 with strategic healthcare investor Water Street Healthcare Partners, Orgentec has expanded its global footprint and menu of more than 300 tests through a combination of organic initiatives and acquisitions. Water Street worked with Orgentec's leadership team to recruit Mr. Winer to continue the company's strategic expansion.

"I'm delighted to join Orgentec at this important point in the company's evolution to becoming a world-class specialty diagnostics provider. I'd like to thank Water Street and the board for their confidence in me to build upon the successful foundation established by my predecessor, Jim Widergren," said Mr. Winer. "I look forward to working with the outstanding team of professionals across the company to continue to expand our product offerings, particularly for our Alegria product line with its proprietary autoimmune and infectious disease testing menu."

In addition to his appointment as president and CEO, Mr. Winer will serve as a member of Orgentec's board of directors.Jim Widergren will continue to lead Corgenix, Orgentec's U.S. business subsidiary, and also will continue to serve as a member of Orgentec's board.

About Orgentec

Headquartered in Mainz, Germany, ORGENTEC Diagnostika offers one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios in autoimmune diagnostics and cardiovascular diagnostics with additional strengths in infectious disease and organ function testing. Alegria, the automated instrument for autoimmune and infectious disease serology enables labs to complete multiple assays and deliver faster results at minimum cost. With subsidiaries in Austria, Hungary, France, U.S. and China, as well as an established global network of distribution partners, ORGENTEC's products are benefitting patients in over 100 countries around the world. Orgentec is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. For more information, visit orgentec.com.