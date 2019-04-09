One Media iP Group Plc - Acquisition of Music Catalogue

9 April 2019

One Media iP

("One Media", or "OMiP" or the "Company")

Acquisition of Composition Catalogue - Michael William Dulaney

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, is pleased to announce that it has acquired certain rights relating to the composition and writers share of the income in the Michael Dulaney catalogue of songs, an American country music songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee, for a total consideration of US $850,000, to be satisfied in cash.

The catalogue comprises 93 of Dulaney's songs, including some of his major successes such as; 'Fly Over States' 'Tattoos on This Town' and 'Night Train' recorded by Jason Aldean, which were all USA Platinum Singles. Additionally, 'Sunny & 75' by Joe Nichols was a USA gold single and 'Way You Love Me' by Faith Hill was an award-winning hit. His highly-acclaimed records 'Bob That Head', 'Things That Matter' and 'Close', written for the multi award-winning American band, Rascal Flatts, and 'You Can't Hide Beautiful' written for Canadian country musician, Aaron Lines, are also included in the catalogue.

Michael Infante, CEO of One Media iP, commented:"We are delighted to announce this acquisition, our second in as many months, and to add the iconic catalogue of Michael Dulaney to the One Media collection. Michael is an extremely talented Grammy Nominated country music songwriter whose records have received a number of significant accolades. The acquisition demonstrates our focus on expanding our catalogue strategically, and reflects the growing demand and enthusiasm for country music globally as streaming continues to expose listeners to an ever-increasing range of genres.

"With a strong pipeline of opportunities still to evaluate, we now look to continue building momentum and growing the business, both through further acquisitions and the promotion of our existing catalogue."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a UK listed digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology. Driven by the growth in streaming, the Company is dedicated to expanding the business through acquisition of new content and promotion of its existing catalogue.

The Company's consumer-led B2B operation exploits a growing collection of music and video content by recompiling it for sale via more than 600 digital music and video store groups across the globe.

One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, from classical through to R&B as well as stand-up comedy and spoken word. The Company also owns the rights to Men & Motors, available for viewing on One Media's YouTube Channel. One Media's library of content is available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music.

Additionally, the Company has developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT"). TCAT is a SaaS platform developed as a means of automating the difficult and time-consuming task of monitoring for unauthorised use of digital music releases.