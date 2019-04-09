One Media iP Group Plc - Final Results

09 April 2019

One Media IP Group Plc

("One Media" or the "Group")

Final Results and Notice of A.G.M.

One Media iP (AIM:OMIP), the digital media content provider which exploits intellectual digital property rights around music, video and copyright technology, announces its Full Year Results for the 12-month period ended 31 October 2018.

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 16% to £2,702,374

EBITDA increased 44% to £773,071 (2017: £535,678)

Operating profit increased 94% to £638,758 (2017: £330,174)

Cash at 31 October 2018 of £5,576,379 (2017: £335,664)

Operational Highlights

Fundraise of £8.9m gross (before costs) in equity and debt to acquire music publishing rights, artist recordings and songwriters' rights

Appointment of Lord Michael Grade and Ivan Dunleavy to strengthen the Board

Another year of solid development for OMiP's proprietary software, TCAT (Technical Copyright Analysis Tool), which signed its second major international record label client

Strong growth across the Group driven by a resurgent music industry which saw its longest period of revenue growth since the 1990s, driven by increased consumer demand and dividends from streaming platforms

Post period end, acquisition of Locomotive Records' music catalogue for US$750,000, including a direct artist royalty agreement with Spanish folk metal band, Mägo de Oz

Announced today, the acquisition of certain rights relating to the composition and writers share of the income in the Michael Dulaney catalogue of songs, an American country music songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee, for a total consideration of US $850,000, to be satisfied in cash.

Michael Infante, CEO of One Media iP commented:

"2018 demonstrated our determination to bring continued strong progress across the Group, within the context of a resurgent music industry that is seeing on-going growth in streaming. We appointed Lord Michael Grade and Ivan Dunleavy to enhance the Board and, subsequently, raised capital to scale up OMiP through the acquisition of music publishing rights and master rights.

"We continue to operate a selective approach with our acquisition programme and, post period end, have made two acquisitions since the fundraise, consisting of the Locomotive music catalogue and the acquisition of thecertain rights relating to the composition and writers share of the income in the Michael Dulaneycatalogue. Moving forward, we remain focused on acquiring IP content and maximising our digital music and video income via the growing global streaming stores such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Facebook and Deezer."

Chief Executive's Statement

This has been a milestone year for One Media, during which we welcomed Lord Grade and Ivan Dunleavy onto the Board, raised £8.9m in equities and debt to fund acquisitions of music rights and saw growth across the Group.

Our operating profit for the Full Year was up 94% to £638,758 and cash at the end of the period stood at £5,576,379. The Company achieved growth through its technical ability and by developing our relationships with our distribution partners.

Music

Over the last few years we've witnessed significant change, driven by streaming which has now become the biggest single source of revenue in the industry. However, it is the emerging technology in the sector where we now see significant opportunities to further monetise our content. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart, Voice Activated (VA) speakers have already begun revolutionising how music is consumed. One Media's in-house creative technicians, using 'best practices', maximise the discoverability of One Media's recordings and ensure that they are curated in as many playlists as possible. We are also now witnessing established giants such as YouTube Music and Facebook add new royalty income sources as music is monetised on their sites. All of these factors endorse our continued investment into content and underpin our ability to keep pace with this fast-changing sector.

Focused on maximising the value of our existing catalogue of over 250,000 tracks, we were pleased to successfully place a number of synchronised music pieces in film and TV during the year. This included our recording of Chopin's Nocturne Op No 2 in E-Flat Major from the Point Classics catalogue featuring in Marvels Daredevil and Jim Carrey's new TV series 'Kidding'.

Video

Our archive Men & Motors footage grew in popularity on YouTube, generating over 43 million minutes of viewing in 2018 and increasing to over 114,000 subscribers.

The Group's music video, documentaries and special interest programs are finding new platforms for distribution. We have seen content appear on Amazon and other independent distributors as well as our country music videos being broadcast on Keep It Country, a leading UK Freeview channel.

TCAT

Development work on TCAT is progressing and the team has made further strides into digital fingerprinting. Over the year, the TCAT development team has been focusing not just on One Media's requirements but that of the industry, and we were delighted to be able to announce that we successfully signed our second major record label client as a result. At the period end the carrying value for research and development in TCAT was £427,852.

Management and Team

The departure of Scott Cohen from the Board was announced on 6 February 2019, and becomes effective today. Scott joined OMiP in 2007 and has been a huge part of the journey thus far. Once again, I'd like to thank him on behalf of the Board for his fantastic contribution and wish him every success for the future.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the One Media Team for their continued hard work and dedication throughout the year.

Financial Overview

The year under review has seen revenues grow by 16% up to £2,702,374 and our EBITDA up by 44% to £773,071 (2017: £535,678), driven by increased consumer demand on streaming platforms and other revenue distributions from digital platforms. Our operating profit is up to £638,758, a significant increase over our 2017 figure of £330,174. In September the Company issued 48,250,001 new shares raising £2,895,000 of cash and drew down debt of £1,600,258 (net of fees) from a new facility of £6,000,000. At the end of the period, our cash balance was £5,576,379 (2017: £335,664). Our Gross margin has increased to 51%. Overheads for the year are reported at £853,229 compared to 2017 at £758,311.

The profit after tax attributable to equity shareholders of £405,016 (2017: £266,772) is reported for the financial year. Reflecting an increase in revenues, a reduced foreign exchange charge and increased margins. The corporation tax expense of £81,488 in the period (2017: £30,829) includes Research and Development allowances available to the Group. At the end of the year our cash position is reported at £5,576,379 (2017: £383,051).

Acquisitions

Post period end we were delighted to announce the acquisitions of two significant catalogues. Firstly, the catalogue of Locomotive Records in February for $750,000, broadening our music library with contemporary Spanish progressive rock music predominantly featuring the band Mägo de Oz. A great addition to our catalogue and one which will enhance the Group's growth of streaming in regions like Spain and Latin America.

Following this, in April 2019 we were also extremely pleased to announce the acquisition of the publishing and songwriter rights to songs written by Michael Dulaney for $850,000. Dulaney has been a prolific songwriter over the years and has had major hit songs performed by the likes of Faith Hill and Jason Aldean.

Outlook

The Company is well placed to benefit from growth in the music industry and growing its own catalogue of music rights. We have a strong pipeline of opportunities and the Board looks to the future with confidence.

Michael Antony Infante

Chief Executive and Founder

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31 October 2018

Year ended

31 October 2018 Year ended

31 October 2017 £ £ Revenue 2,702,374 2,337,624 Cost of sales (1,325,448) (1,281,897) Gross profit 1,376,926 1,055,727 Administration expenses (738,168) (725,553) Operating profit 638,758 330,174 Share based payments (115,061) (32,758) Finance costs (37,201) - Finance income 8 185

Profit on ordinary activities before taxation 486,504 297,601 Tax expense (81,488) (30,829) Profit for period attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the year 405,016 266,772 Basic earnings per share 0.44p 0.38p Diluted earnings per share 0.40p 0.35p

The Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing activities.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 31 October 2018

Share Capital Share redemption reserve Share premium Share based payment reserve Retained earnings Total equity £ £ £ £ £ £ At 1 November 2016 355,268 239,546 1,457,645 74,440 1,309,977 3,436,876 Share based payment charge - - - 32,758 - 32,758 Profit for the year - - - - 266,772 266,772 At 1 November 2017 355,268 239,546 1,457,645 107,198 1,576,749 3,736,406 Proceeds from the issue of new shares 322,750 - 2,983,000 - - 3,305,750 Fund raise costs - - (126,425) - - (126,425) Share based payment charge - - - 115,061 - 115,061 Profit for the year - - - - 405,016 405,016 At 31 October 2018 678,018 239,546 4,314,220 222,259 1,981,765 7,435,808

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 October 2018

At

31 October 2018 At

31 October 2017 £ £ Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 3,351,304 3,383,597 Property, plant and equipment 12,221 16,970 3,363,525 3,400,567 Current assets Trade and other receivables 680,960 478,804 Cash and cash equivalents 5,576,379 383,051 Total current assets 6,257,339 861,855 Total assets 9,620,864 4,262,422 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 526,224 491,619 Deferred tax 58,574 34,397 Total current liabilities 584,798 526,016 Borrowings 1,600,258 - Total liabilities 2,185,056 526,016 Equity Called up share capital 678,018 355,268 Share redemption reserve 239,546 239,546 Share premium account 4,314,220 1,457,645 Share based payment reserve 222,259 107,198 Retained earnings 1,981,765 1,576,749 Total equity 7,435,808 3,736,406 Total equity and liabilities 9,620,864 4,262,422

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

For the year ended at 31 October 2018

Year ended

31 October 2018

Group Year ended

31 October 2017

Group Year ended

31 October 2018

Company Year ended

31 October 2017

Company £ £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit before tax 486,505 297,601 109,186 245,496 Amortisation 247,406 234,911 - - Depreciation 7,653 3,350 - - Share based payments 115,061 32,758 115,061 32,758 Finance income (8) (185) (1) (7) Finance costs

(Increase) in receivables 37,201

(202,155) -

(15,229) 37,201

(195,110) -

(255,691) Increase/(decrease) in payables (87,013) (267,761) (13,472) 7,585 Corporation tax 27,104 - - - Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities 631,754 285,445 52,865 30,141 Cash flows from investing activities Investment in intellectual property rights and TCAT (215,113) (224,375) - - Investment in property, plant and equipment (2,904) (13,868) - - Finance income 8 185 1 7 Net cash used in investing activities (218,009) (238,058) 1 7 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issue of new shares 3,305,750 - 3,305,750 - Share issue costs (126,425) - (126,425) - Loan notes 1,600,258 - 1,600,258 - Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities 4,779,583 - 4,779,583 - Net change in cash and cash equivalents 5,193,328 47,387 4,832,449 30,148 Cash at the beginning of the year 383,051 335,664 61,631 31,483 Cash at the end of the year 5,576,379 383,051 4,894,080 61,631

Notes to the Preliminary Results

Basis of preparation

The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England under the Companies Act 2006. The Board has adopted and complied with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The Company's shares were admitted for trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange on 18 April 2013.

Taxation

Year ended

31 October 2018 Year ended

31 October 2017 £ £ Analysis of the charge for the year Adjustments to tax charge in respect of prior years 2,272 (22,940) UK corporation tax charge 55,018 24,833 Deferred tax 24,198 28,936 81,488 30,829

The standard rate of tax for the year, based on the UK standard rate of corporation tax is 19% (2017: 19.41%). The actual tax charge for the periods is different than the standard rate for the reasons set out in the following reconciliation:

Reconciliation of current tax charge Year ended

31 October 2018 Year ended

31 October 2017 £ £ Profit on ordinary activities before tax 486,504 297,601 Tax on profit on ordinary activities at 19% (2017: 19.41%) 92,436 57,765 Effects of: Non-deductible expenses 24,660 9,304 Adjustments to tax charge in respect of previous periods 1,878 (8,270) Fixed asset timing differences 24,198 11,579 Depreciation in excess of capital allowances

520

(660) Share scheme deduction - - Research and development (62,204) (38,889) Total tax charge 81,488 30,829

Earnings per share

The weighted average number of shares in issue for the basic earnings per share calculations is 92,244,794 (2017: 71,053,698) and for the diluted earnings per share assuming the exercise of all warrants and share options is 100,714,200 (2017: 75,653,698).

The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the profit for the period of £405,016 (2017: £266,772). Based on the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year of 92,244,794 (2017: 71,053,698) the basic earnings per share is 0.44p (2017: 0.38p). The diluted earnings per share is based on 100,714,200 shares (2017: 75,653,698) and is 0.40p (2017: 0.35p).

EBITDA

Profit from continuing activities before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the twelve months ended 31 October 2018 was £773,071 (2017: £535,678).

Amendment of option agreement with director

Michael Infante, a director of the Company, has an option over 500,000 ordinary shares in the Company exercisable at a price of 2.75 pence per share for an exercise period to 6 March 2019. The Company has agreed to amend the terms of this option agreement by extending the exercise date to 6 March 2020. All other terms of the option agreement remain unchanged

Directors' responsibilities

The Annual Report, including the financial information contained therein, is the responsibility of, and was approved by the directors on 08 April 2019.

Availability of Report and Accounts and Notice of the Annual General Meeting

Copies of the Company's Report and Accounts together with the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, to be held at 09:30 a.m. on Thursday16 May 2019 2019 at Panmure Gordon One New Change, London EC4M 9AF will be posted to shareholders shortly. Copies of the Company's Report and Accounts will also be available at the registered office of the Company and can be viewed on the Company's website, www.onemediaip.com .

