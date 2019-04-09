One Media iP Group Plc - Final Results
09 April 2019
One Media IP Group Plc
("One Media" or the "Group")
Final Results and Notice of A.G.M.
One Media iP (AIM:OMIP), the digital media content provider which exploits intellectual digital property rights around music, video and copyright technology, announces its Full Year Results for the 12-month period ended 31 October 2018.
Financial Highlights
Revenue increased 16% to £2,702,374
EBITDA increased 44% to £773,071 (2017: £535,678)
Operating profit increased 94% to £638,758 (2017: £330,174)
Cash at 31 October 2018 of £5,576,379 (2017: £335,664)
Operational Highlights
Fundraise of £8.9m gross (before costs) in equity and debt to acquire music publishing rights, artist recordings and songwriters' rights
Appointment of Lord Michael Grade and Ivan Dunleavy to strengthen the Board
Another year of solid development for OMiP's proprietary software, TCAT (Technical Copyright Analysis Tool), which signed its second major international record label client
Strong growth across the Group driven by a resurgent music industry which saw its longest period of revenue growth since the 1990s, driven by increased consumer demand and dividends from streaming platforms
Post period end, acquisition of Locomotive Records' music catalogue for US$750,000, including a direct artist royalty agreement with Spanish folk metal band, Mägo de Oz
Announced today, the acquisition of certain rights relating to the composition and writers share of the income in the Michael Dulaney catalogue of songs, an American country music songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee, for a total consideration of US $850,000, to be satisfied in cash.
Michael Infante, CEO of One Media iP commented:
"2018 demonstrated our determination to bring continued strong progress across the Group, within the context of a resurgent music industry that is seeing on-going growth in streaming. We appointed Lord Michael Grade and Ivan Dunleavy to enhance the Board and, subsequently, raised capital to scale up OMiP through the acquisition of music publishing rights and master rights.
"We continue to operate a selective approach with our acquisition programme and, post period end, have made two acquisitions since the fundraise, consisting of the Locomotive music catalogue and the acquisition of thecertain rights relating to the composition and writers share of the income in the Michael Dulaneycatalogue. Moving forward, we remain focused on acquiring IP content and maximising our digital music and video income via the growing global streaming stores such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Facebook and Deezer."
Chief Executive's Statement
This has been a milestone year for One Media, during which we welcomed Lord Grade and Ivan Dunleavy onto the Board, raised £8.9m in equities and debt to fund acquisitions of music rights and saw growth across the Group.
Our operating profit for the Full Year was up 94% to £638,758 and cash at the end of the period stood at £5,576,379. The Company achieved growth through its technical ability and by developing our relationships with our distribution partners.
Music
Over the last few years we've witnessed significant change, driven by streaming which has now become the biggest single source of revenue in the industry. However, it is the emerging technology in the sector where we now see significant opportunities to further monetise our content. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart, Voice Activated (VA) speakers have already begun revolutionising how music is consumed. One Media's in-house creative technicians, using 'best practices', maximise the discoverability of One Media's recordings and ensure that they are curated in as many playlists as possible. We are also now witnessing established giants such as YouTube Music and Facebook add new royalty income sources as music is monetised on their sites. All of these factors endorse our continued investment into content and underpin our ability to keep pace with this fast-changing sector.
Focused on maximising the value of our existing catalogue of over 250,000 tracks, we were pleased to successfully place a number of synchronised music pieces in film and TV during the year. This included our recording of Chopin's Nocturne Op No 2 in E-Flat Major from the Point Classics catalogue featuring in Marvels Daredevil and Jim Carrey's new TV series 'Kidding'.
Video
Our archive Men & Motors footage grew in popularity on YouTube, generating over 43 million minutes of viewing in 2018 and increasing to over 114,000 subscribers.
The Group's music video, documentaries and special interest programs are finding new platforms for distribution. We have seen content appear on Amazon and other independent distributors as well as our country music videos being broadcast on Keep It Country, a leading UK Freeview channel.
TCAT
Development work on TCAT is progressing and the team has made further strides into digital fingerprinting. Over the year, the TCAT development team has been focusing not just on One Media's requirements but that of the industry, and we were delighted to be able to announce that we successfully signed our second major record label client as a result. At the period end the carrying value for research and development in TCAT was £427,852.
Management and Team
The departure of Scott Cohen from the Board was announced on 6 February 2019, and becomes effective today. Scott joined OMiP in 2007 and has been a huge part of the journey thus far. Once again, I'd like to thank him on behalf of the Board for his fantastic contribution and wish him every success for the future.
I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the One Media Team for their continued hard work and dedication throughout the year.
Financial Overview
The year under review has seen revenues grow by 16% up to £2,702,374 and our EBITDA up by 44% to £773,071 (2017: £535,678), driven by increased consumer demand on streaming platforms and other revenue distributions from digital platforms. Our operating profit is up to £638,758, a significant increase over our 2017 figure of £330,174. In September the Company issued 48,250,001 new shares raising £2,895,000 of cash and drew down debt of £1,600,258 (net of fees) from a new facility of £6,000,000. At the end of the period, our cash balance was £5,576,379 (2017: £335,664). Our Gross margin has increased to 51%. Overheads for the year are reported at £853,229 compared to 2017 at £758,311.
The profit after tax attributable to equity shareholders of £405,016 (2017: £266,772) is reported for the financial year. Reflecting an increase in revenues, a reduced foreign exchange charge and increased margins. The corporation tax expense of £81,488 in the period (2017: £30,829) includes Research and Development allowances available to the Group. At the end of the year our cash position is reported at £5,576,379 (2017: £383,051).
Acquisitions
Post period end we were delighted to announce the acquisitions of two significant catalogues. Firstly, the catalogue of Locomotive Records in February for $750,000, broadening our music library with contemporary Spanish progressive rock music predominantly featuring the band Mägo de Oz. A great addition to our catalogue and one which will enhance the Group's growth of streaming in regions like Spain and Latin America.
Following this, in April 2019 we were also extremely pleased to announce the acquisition of the publishing and songwriter rights to songs written by Michael Dulaney for $850,000. Dulaney has been a prolific songwriter over the years and has had major hit songs performed by the likes of Faith Hill and Jason Aldean.
Outlook
The Company is well placed to benefit from growth in the music industry and growing its own catalogue of music rights. We have a strong pipeline of opportunities and the Board looks to the future with confidence.
Michael Antony Infante
Chief Executive and Founder
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 31 October 2018
|Year ended
31 October 2018
|Year ended
31 October 2017
|£
|£
|Revenue
|2,702,374
|2,337,624
|Cost of sales
|(1,325,448)
|(1,281,897)
|Gross profit
|1,376,926
|1,055,727
|Administration expenses
|(738,168)
|(725,553)
|Operating profit
|638,758
|330,174
|Share based payments
|(115,061)
|(32,758)
|Finance costs
|(37,201)
|-
|Finance income
|8
|185
Profit on ordinary activities before taxation
|486,504
|297,601
|Tax expense
|(81,488)
|(30,829)
|Profit for period attributable to equity shareholders and total comprehensive income for the year
|405,016
|266,772
|Basic earnings per share
|0.44p
|0.38p
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.40p
|0.35p
The Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing activities.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the year ended 31 October 2018
|Share Capital
|Share redemption reserve
|Share premium
|Share based payment reserve
|Retained earnings
|Total equity
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|At 1 November 2016
|355,268
|239,546
|1,457,645
|74,440
|1,309,977
|3,436,876
|Share based payment charge
|-
|-
|-
|32,758
|-
|32,758
|Profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|266,772
|266,772
|At 1 November 2017
|355,268
|239,546
|1,457,645
|107,198
|1,576,749
|3,736,406
|Proceeds from the issue of new shares
|322,750
|-
|2,983,000
|-
|-
|3,305,750
|Fund raise costs
|-
|-
|(126,425)
|-
|-
|(126,425)
|Share based payment charge
|-
|-
|-
|115,061
|-
|115,061
|Profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|405,016
|405,016
|At 31 October 2018
|678,018
|239,546
|4,314,220
|222,259
|1,981,765
|7,435,808
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 31 October 2018
|At
31 October 2018
|At
31 October 2017
|£
|£
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|3,351,304
|3,383,597
|Property, plant and equipment
|12,221
|16,970
|3,363,525
|3,400,567
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|680,960
|478,804
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5,576,379
|383,051
|Total current assets
|6,257,339
|861,855
|Total assets
|9,620,864
|4,262,422
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|526,224
|491,619
|Deferred tax
|58,574
|34,397
|Total current liabilities
|584,798
|526,016
|Borrowings
|1,600,258
|-
|Total liabilities
|2,185,056
|526,016
|Equity
|Called up share capital
|678,018
|355,268
|Share redemption reserve
|239,546
|239,546
|Share premium account
|4,314,220
|1,457,645
|Share based payment reserve
|222,259
|107,198
|Retained earnings
|1,981,765
|1,576,749
|Total equity
|7,435,808
|3,736,406
|Total equity and liabilities
|9,620,864
|4,262,422
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
For the year ended at 31 October 2018
|Year ended
31 October 2018
Group
|Year ended
31 October 2017
Group
|Year ended
31 October 2018
Company
|Year ended
31 October 2017
Company
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Operating profit before tax
|486,505
|297,601
|109,186
|245,496
|Amortisation
|247,406
|234,911
|-
|-
|Depreciation
|7,653
|3,350
|-
|-
|Share based payments
|115,061
|32,758
|115,061
|32,758
|Finance income
|(8)
|(185)
|(1)
|(7)
|Finance costs
(Increase) in receivables
|37,201
(202,155)
|-
(15,229)
|37,201
(195,110)
|-
(255,691)
|Increase/(decrease) in payables
|(87,013)
|(267,761)
|(13,472)
|7,585
|Corporation tax
|27,104
|-
|-
|-
|Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities
|631,754
|285,445
|52,865
|30,141
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Investment in intellectual property rights and TCAT
|(215,113)
|(224,375)
|-
|-
|Investment in property, plant and equipment
|(2,904)
|(13,868)
|-
|-
|Finance income
|8
|185
|1
|7
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(218,009)
|(238,058)
|1
|7
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from the issue of new shares
|3,305,750
|-
|3,305,750
|-
|Share issue costs
|(126,425)
|-
|(126,425)
|-
|Loan notes
|1,600,258
|-
|1,600,258
|-
|Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities
|4,779,583
|-
|4,779,583
|-
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|5,193,328
|47,387
|4,832,449
|30,148
|Cash at the beginning of the year
|383,051
|335,664
|61,631
|31,483
|Cash at the end of the year
|5,576,379
|383,051
|4,894,080
|61,631
Notes to the Preliminary Results
Basis of preparation
The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England under the Companies Act 2006. The Board has adopted and complied with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The Company's shares were admitted for trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange on 18 April 2013.
Taxation
|Year ended
31 October 2018
|Year ended
31 October 2017
|£
|£
|Analysis of the charge for the year
|Adjustments to tax charge in respect of prior years
|2,272
|(22,940)
|UK corporation tax charge
|55,018
|24,833
|Deferred tax
|24,198
|28,936
|81,488
|30,829
The standard rate of tax for the year, based on the UK standard rate of corporation tax is 19% (2017: 19.41%). The actual tax charge for the periods is different than the standard rate for the reasons set out in the following reconciliation:
|Reconciliation of current tax charge
|Year ended
31 October 2018
|Year ended
31 October 2017
|£
|£
|Profit on ordinary activities before tax
|486,504
|297,601
|Tax on profit on ordinary activities at 19% (2017: 19.41%)
|92,436
|57,765
|Effects of:
|Non-deductible expenses
|24,660
|9,304
|Adjustments to tax charge in respect of previous periods
|1,878
|(8,270)
|Fixed asset timing differences
|24,198
|11,579
|Depreciation in excess of capital allowances
520
(660)
|Share scheme deduction
|-
|-
|Research and development
|(62,204)
|(38,889)
|Total tax charge
|81,488
|30,829
Earnings per share
The weighted average number of shares in issue for the basic earnings per share calculations is 92,244,794 (2017: 71,053,698) and for the diluted earnings per share assuming the exercise of all warrants and share options is 100,714,200 (2017: 75,653,698).
The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the profit for the period of £405,016 (2017: £266,772). Based on the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year of 92,244,794 (2017: 71,053,698) the basic earnings per share is 0.44p (2017: 0.38p). The diluted earnings per share is based on 100,714,200 shares (2017: 75,653,698) and is 0.40p (2017: 0.35p).
EBITDA
Profit from continuing activities before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the twelve months ended 31 October 2018 was £773,071 (2017: £535,678).
Amendment of option agreement with director
Michael Infante, a director of the Company, has an option over 500,000 ordinary shares in the Company exercisable at a price of 2.75 pence per share for an exercise period to 6 March 2019. The Company has agreed to amend the terms of this option agreement by extending the exercise date to 6 March 2020. All other terms of the option agreement remain unchanged
Directors' responsibilities
The Annual Report, including the financial information contained therein, is the responsibility of, and was approved by the directors on 08 April 2019.
Availability of Report and Accounts and Notice of the Annual General Meeting
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.