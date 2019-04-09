STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

New date for the annual general meeting 2019 of Karo Pharma.



The board of directors of Karo Pharma has resolved to postpone the annual general meeting 2019 with one week. The annual general meeting will be held on 16 May 2019 at 14:00 CEST at Näringslivets Hus, Storgatan 19 in Stockholm.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Mats-Olof Wallin, CFO, +4676-002-60-10, mats-olof.wallin@karopharma.se



ABOUT KARO PHARMA

Karo Pharma is a Specialty Pharma company, which develops and markets products for pharmacies as well as directly to the healthcare sector. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.





This information is information that Karo Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 9 April, at 08:00 CEST. This press release is also available at www.karopharma.se and www.newsroom.cision.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/new-date-for-the-annual-general-meeting-of-karo-pharma,c2783505

The following files are available for download: