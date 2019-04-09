GHX Procure punchout brings enhanced efficiency, accuracy and usability to requisition management

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX), a leader in cloud-based healthcare supply chain management solutions, recently launched the first of its new-generation products into the UK market, GHX Procure.

GHX Procure is a modular, cloud-based requisitioning and inventory management solution. GHX Procure integrates with GHX NEXUS, the most comprehensive supplier managed catalogue available in healthcare containing over two million clean catalogue items, taking the ease of use one step further by providing requisitioners easy access to an accurate and up to date catalogue of approved products.

GHX Procure punchout is the first of multiple modules that GHX is launching. Itenables Trusts to access the benefits of the GHX catalogue from within their existing ERP systems. GHX Procure punchout integrates into existing procurement process flows, allowing requisitioners to 'punch out' to the GHX Procure portal to access up-to-date product data from chosen suppliers and return to the ERP system to complete the process all with minimal disruption to existing IT systems. In addition, given that a number of Trusts are now in the process of migrating to a cloud-based ERP, adopting GHX Procure early provides a stepping stone between platforms minimising disruption and the impact on requisitioning staff at the point of ERP transition, and maintaining efficiency within the supply chain throughout.

"GHX Procure punchout provides us with the ability to link between catalogues and our finance system. Going live with 2,600 requisitioners was completely painless. The intuitive UI and quality of data available meant the end users just got on with it, and our Procurement Team could focus on more value-add activities." Ben Womack, Systems Development Manager, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Increasing the time spent on patient care is always the motivating factor behind GHX's innovative and technology-led approach to solution development. The organisation's deep commitment to the healthcare industry, unrivalled understanding of the sector and desire to collaborate to develop best practice, ensures its technology solutions remain at the cutting edge of healthcare supply chain solutions. To find out more visit: www.ghx.com/europe/en

-ENDS-

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005580/en/

Contacts:

GHX UK:

Sarah Brereton

Limewash

sarah@limewash.co.uk

+44 (0) 1223 813 560