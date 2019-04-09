DJ Polymetal International plc: Director/PDMR shareholding (PSP)

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal International plc: Director/PDMR shareholding (PSP) 09-Apr-2019 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Release time* IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY *Date* 09 April 2019 Polymetal International plc Director/PDMR Shareholding *Polymetal discloses the following information regarding the grant of options under its Performance Share Plan. * Under the current Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), a conditional award of ordinary shares in the Company with no par value was made to the Group CEO and the following PDMRs of the Company as follows: +-----------------+----------+----------------+----------------+ |*Name* |*Position*|*Number of |*Total number of| | | |awards granted |awards | | | |in 2019* |outstanding | | | | |under the PSP* | +-----------------+----------+----------------+----------------+ |*Vitaly Nesis* |Director |60,740 |278,232 | +-----------------+----------+----------------+----------------+ |*Vitaly |PDMR |24,594 |103,687 | |Savchenko* | | | | +-----------------+----------+----------------+----------------+ |*Sergey Trushin* |PDMR |19,113 |82,363 | +-----------------+----------+----------------+----------------+ |*Roman Shestakov*|PDMR |19,098 |79,333 | +-----------------+----------+----------------+----------------+ |*Pavel Danilin* |PDMR |19,113 |87,696 | +-----------------+----------+----------------+----------------+ |*Igor Kapshuk* |PDMR |15,293 |63,635 | +-----------------+----------+----------------+----------------+ |*Valery |PDMR |19,098 |90,378 | |Tsyplakov* | | | | +-----------------+----------+----------------+----------------+ |*Maxim Nazimok* |PDMR |19,113 |83,893 | +-----------------+----------+----------------+----------------+ No consideration is payable for the making or vesting of the awards by the beneficiaries. A total of 2,650,046 awards were granted to the Group CEO, PDMRs and other employees of the Group. Under the PSP, awards are exercisable following a four-year vesting period (with an additional mandatory holding period of one year following vesting), subject to performance measures determined by Polymetal. For this award, vesting is based on relative TSR, measured against the constituents of the FTSE Gold Mines Index, as well as the Company's absolute TSR. Peers are ranked and the Company's position determines vesting (0% vests for below median performance; 20% vests at median performance; 100% vests at top decile performance and above). No award will vest if absolute TSR is negative, regardless of relative performance. For more details on the PSP, please refer to the 2018 Polymetal Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com [1]. This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. *About Polymetal* Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. *Enquiries* +------------+------------+-----------+-----------------------------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | |Media | |Investor Relations | | | | | +------------+------------+-----------+-----------------------------+ |*FTI |+44 20 3727 |*Polymetal*|ir@polymetalinternational.com| |Consulting *|1000 |Eugenia |+44 20 7887 1476 (UK) | |Leonid Fink | |Onuschenko | | |Viktor | |Timofey |+7 812 334 3666 (Russia) | |Pomichal | |Kulakov | | | | |Michael | | | | |Vasiliev | | +------------+------------+-----------+-----------------------------+ | | | | | | | | | |Joint Corporate Brokers | | | | | +------------+------------+-----------+-----------------------------+ |*Morgan |+44 20 7425 |*RBC Europe|+44 20 7653 4000 | |Stanley* |8000 |Limited* | | |Andrew | |Tristan | | |Foster | |Lovegrove | | |Richard | |Marcus | | |Brown |+44 20 7886 |Jackson | | | |2500 | | | |*Panmure | | | | |Gordon * | | | | |Charles | | | | |Lesser | | | | |James | | | | |Stearns | | | | +------------+------------+-----------+-----------------------------+ *FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS* THIS RELEASE MAY INCLUDE STATEMENTS THAT ARE, OR MAY BE DEEMED TO BE, "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS". THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF THIS RELEASE. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE IDENTIFIED BY THE USE OF FORWARD-LOOKING TERMINOLOGY, INCLUDING THE WORDS "TARGETS", "BELIEVES", "EXPECTS", "AIMS", "INTENDS", "WILL", "MAY", "ANTICIPATES", "WOULD", "COULD" OR "SHOULD" OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS OR, IN EACH CASE THEIR NEGATIVE OR OTHER VARIATIONS OR BY DISCUSSION OF STRATEGIES, PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, FUTURE EVENTS OR INTENTIONS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ALL INCLUDE MATTERS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS. BY THEIR NATURE, SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS BEYOND THE COMPANY'S CONTROL THAT COULD CAUSE THE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING THE COMPANY'S PRESENT AND FUTURE BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND THE ENVIRONMENT IN WHICH THE COMPANY WILL OPERATE IN THE FUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE. THERE ARE MANY FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED IN SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE COMPANY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN TO REFLECT ANY CHANGE IN THE COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS WITH REGARD THERETO OR ANY CHANGE IN EVENTS, CONDITIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENTS ARE BASED. *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities* *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 9 April 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Vitaly Nesis* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *Director* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Conditional award **of* *ordinary shares under PSP transaction (LTIP) * c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Conditional |0.00 |60,740 |0.00 | |award of | | | | |ordinary shares| | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *8 April 2019* transaction

f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 9 April 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Vitaly Savchenko* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) transaction * c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Conditional |0.00 |24,594 |0.00 | |award of | | | | |ordinary shares| | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *8 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 9 April 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Sergey Trushin* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) transaction * c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Conditional |0.00 |19,113 |0.00 | |award of | | | | |ordinary shares| | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *8 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 9 April 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Roman Shestakov* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) transaction * c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Conditional |0.00 |19,098 |0.00 | |award of | | | | |ordinary shares| | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *8 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 9 April 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Pavel Danilin* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) transaction * c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Conditional |0.00 |19,113 |0.00 | |award of | | | | |ordinary shares| | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *8 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 9 April 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Igor Kapshuk* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) transaction * c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Conditional |0.00 |15,293 |0.00 | |award of | | | | |ordinary shares| | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+

e) Date of the *8 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 9 April 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Valery Tsyplakov* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) transaction * c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Conditional |0.00 |19,098 |0.00 | |award of | | | | |ordinary shares| | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *8 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 9 April 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Maxim Nazimok* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Conditional award of ordinary shares under PSP (LTIP) transaction * c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Conditional |0.00 |19,113 |0.00 | |award of | | | | |ordinary shares| | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *8 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange* transaction ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: DSH TIDM: POLY Sequence No.: 8137 EQS News ID: 797343 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6d26f356fefe185f1f5c37facba946f5&application_id=797343&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

