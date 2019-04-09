BLOCKCHAIN VENTURE CAPITAL INC: The world's first Canadian stable coin (CADT) in compliance with Regulations for Individual clients is about to launch

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / CADT is issued in Canada by BLOCKCHAIN VENTURE CAPITAL INC (www.bvcadt.com). CADT is a cryptocurrency backed by Canadian dollar with a 1:1 ratio. CADT has deployed a world-leading AML and KYC system, completely complying with Canadian securities regulation.





CADT is the first ever blockchain stable coin in compliance with regulations in the world that is for individual clients, also the world's first third generation blockchain stable coin solution. On the basis of the first and second generation stable coin, the third generation achieves more security for the fiat deposit, improvement on the on-chain issuing mechanism and creates a stable coin more integrated with traditional financial institutions and regulatory laws.



The issuer company of CADT, BLOCKCHAIN VENTURE CAPITAL INC (BVC), is a Canadian firm registered and established in Ontario province, Canada. BVC has independently developed a public blockchain - BVC Chain, it combines technical features from Ripple, Ethereum and others. BVC Pay is another product under BVC, it includes functions of a digital asset wallet, smart contract, blockchain explorer and decentralized exchange platform. Through BVC Pay, users can purchase one CADT with one CAD then transfer CADT into their digital wallet. Users can also transfer their CADT from their own digital wallet to the BVC wallet and get an equivalence CAD in return. The BVC Pay is already downloadable on Apple Store and other platforms.

For the first time, CADT will have "Advanced Deposit & Issuing" features. This means any clients that passed KYC and AML will be able to deposit CAD into their sub-account, and once the action is confirmed on blockchain they will acquire CADT automatically, giving transparency to their assets. In the future, through BVC Pay users can use CADT as a payment method in Canada at retails, online shops, public service and on other occasions. CADT can also be used in transaction and settlement with other mainstream cryptocurrencies.

BLOCKCHAIN VENTURE CAPITAL INC aims to build a safer, faster and cheaper basic financial infrastructure between the blockchain community and traditional finance community with CADT.

We will further notice the official launching soon.

