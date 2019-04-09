

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) said that it has launched and priced 600 million euros of fixed rate Euro and 500 million pounds of fixed rate Sterling denominated bonds under its European Debt Issuance Programme. The issuer of the bonds will be Diageo Finance plc, with payment of principal and interest fully guaranteed by Diageo plc.



The issue consists of 600 million euros bonds due October 2023 with a coupon of 0.125% and 500 million pounds bonds due October 2026 with a coupon of 1.750%. Proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.



