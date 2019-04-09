

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may struggle to find direction on Tuesday after the U.S. threatened tariffs on some $11 billion in imports from the EU, in response to the block's subsidies for aircraft maker Airbus.



Investors also watch fresh developments on the Brexit front as British Prime Minister Theresa May holds last-minute Brexit talks with the leaders of Germany and France, to urge them to back her request to delay Brexit again until 30 June. The U.K. is currently due to leave the EU on Friday.



Asian markets are trading mixed in cautious trade while the U.S. dollar dipped on the back of weak U.S. economic data and ahead of minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, due out Wednesday.



Gold prices hit one-week high on dollar weakness. Oil slipped from five-month highs as a sluggish economic outlook countered concerns over armed conflict in Libya.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as investors looked forward to major economic data and key earnings releases this week.



The Dow slid 0.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent.



European markets finished Monday's session mostly lower following a week of strong gains.



The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index edged down 0.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX