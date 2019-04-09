Parks Associates: 12-14% of UK broadband households say they are very familiar with networked cameras or smart door locks

Research firm announces CONNECTIONS Europe: Strategies for the Smart Home and Consumer IoT Topics
DALLAS, April 09, 2019, with a core focus on the advancements and growth of smart home, security, connected health, and energy management solutions in Europe. Parks Associates researchshows 12-14% of UK broadband households say they are very familiar with networked cameras or smart door locks, but a slightly higher percentage of households consider the benefits of these devices to be very valuable.
Early event sponsorsinclude Alarm.com, ULE Alliance, and Universal Electronics Inc.
"In the US, consumers are experimenting with single-device purchases and creating a smart home experience in addition to home systems and controls through security and service providers," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "The approaches to securing smart home devices and applications will continue to grow in Europe as it has in the US. We are excited to announce the topics for CONNECTIONS Europe, with sessions tackling the challenges in growing the smart home, security, energy and consumer health markets in Europe."
Event Topics:
Smart Home Channels: Moving to Mass Market
- Evolution of Retailers and Smart Home Merchandising
- Insurance and Smart Home Products
- DIY and Expanding Home Security Use Cases
- Role of Service Providers in the EU Smart Home
Smart Home and IoT: Present and Future Innovations
- Smart Home Platforms: Building Service Revenues
- Data Security and Privacy: Empowering Consumers
- Interoperability: Technology Convergence and Expanding the Smart Home
- Converging Technology: Blockchain, AI, and Machine Learning
- Support and Installation: Making the Smart Home Work
- Voice and UI Innovations
- Ensuring a Premium Home Network and Wi-Fi Experience
Business Models, Consumer Engagement, Value-Added Services
- Smart Home: Standalone Devices versus Whole Home Systems
- Business Model Innovations in the Smart Home
- Connected Entertainment and Smart Home: Bridging Parallel Ecosystems
- Smart Healthcare for Connected Consumers
- Energy Management Solutions: Smart Home Crossover
About CONNECTIONS Europe
CONNECTIONS Europe is an executive conference focused on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions, cloud services, and value-added services, including energy management and connected health services. http://www.connectionseurope.com
