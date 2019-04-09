Parks Associates: 12-14% of UK broadband households say they are very familiar with networked cameras or smart door locks

Research firm announces CONNECTIONS Europe: Strategies for the Smart Home and Consumer IoT Topics

DALLAS, April 09, 2019, with a core focus on the advancements and growth of smart home, security, connected health, and energy management solutions in Europe. Parks Associates research shows 12-14% of UK broadband households say they are very familiar with networked cameras or smart door locks, but a slightly higher percentage of households consider the benefits of these devices to be very valuable.



Early event sponsors include Alarm.com, ULE Alliance, and Universal Electronics Inc.

"In the US, consumers are experimenting with single-device purchases and creating a smart home experience in addition to home systems and controls through security and service providers," said Elizabeth Parks , President, Parks Associates. "The approaches to securing smart home devices and applications will continue to grow in Europe as it has in the US. We are excited to announce the topics for CONNECTIONS Europe, with sessions tackling the challenges in growing the smart home, security, energy and consumer health markets in Europe."

Event Topics:

Smart Home Channels: Moving to Mass Market

Evolution of Retailers and Smart Home Merchandising

Insurance and Smart Home Products

DIY and Expanding Home Security Use Cases

Role of Service Providers in the EU Smart Home

Smart Home and IoT: Present and Future Innovations

Smart Home Platforms: Building Service Revenues

Data Security and Privacy: Empowering Consumers

Interoperability: Technology Convergence and Expanding the Smart Home

Converging Technology: Blockchain, AI, and Machine Learning

Support and Installation: Making the Smart Home Work

Voice and UI Innovations

Ensuring a Premium Home Network and Wi-Fi Experience

Business Models, Consumer Engagement, Value-Added Services

Smart Home: Standalone Devices versus Whole Home Systems

Business Model Innovations in the Smart Home

Connected Entertainment and Smart Home: Bridging Parallel Ecosystems

Smart Healthcare for Connected Consumers

Energy Management Solutions: Smart Home Crossover

About CONNECTIONS Europe

CONNECTIONS Europe is an executive conference focused on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions, cloud services, and value-added services, including energy management and connected health services. http://www.connectionseurope.com

