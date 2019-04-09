sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,019 Euro		-0,003
-13,57 %
WKN: A0JLYU ISIN: GB00B126KH97 Ticker-Symbol: D2T 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEBENHAMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEBENHAMS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,02
0,024
10:34
0,019
0,024
08:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEBENHAMS PLC
DEBENHAMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEBENHAMS PLC0,019-13,57 %
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC3,262-0,12 %