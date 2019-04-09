

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International plc (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) said it has called upon the board of Debenhams to engage with Sports Direct to find a solvent solution for Debenhams which is in the best interests of all of its stakeholders. Sports Direct also said it continues to actively evaluate all possible options to support Debenhams, and continues to give active consideration to the pre-conditional possible offer for Debenhams at 5 pence in cash per ordinary share.



On April 8, Sports Direct reported that Debenhams plc had rejected the proposal made by Sports Direct to underwrite a 150 million pounds equity issuance by Debenhams.



Sports Direct noted that it reserves the right to reduce the possible offer consideration by the amount of any dividend (or other distribution) which is paid or becomes payable by Debenhams to the holders of Debenhams shares.



