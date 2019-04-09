

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that Plainwell, Mich. establishment JBS Plainwell, Inc. is recalling approximately 43,292 pounds of ground beef products due to possible foreign matter contamination, specifically, pieces of hard plastic.



This problem was discovered when JBS Plainwell received two complaints of green hard plastic in the ground beef products and the FSIS was notified on April 5, 2019. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The products subject to recall were produced on March 20, 2019 and bear establishment number 'EST. 562M' inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations in Michigan and Wisconsin.



The recalled products include 1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with 'fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN 20% FAT' with case code 47283 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;



1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with 'fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT' with case code 47285 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;



1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with 'fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT' with case code 47290 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;



1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with 'LEAN GROUND BEEF' with case code 42093 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;



1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with 'CERTIFIED GROUND SIRLOIN' with case code 42090 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;



1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with 'CERTIFIED GROUND ROUND' with case code 42085 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;



1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with 'Fresh! BLACK ANGUS GROUND CHUCK' with case code 42283 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;



1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with 'CERTIFIED GROUND CHUCK' with case code 81631 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;



1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with 'GROUND BEEF' with case code 81629 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.



