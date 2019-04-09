Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki blueloop - Next generation flexible packaging drives for circularity

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 9.4.2019 AT 10:30

Huhtamaki blueloop - Next generation flexible packaging drives for circularity

The way packaging is designed has a major impact on its recyclability. Global food and drink packaging leader Huhtamaki launches blueloop, a new range of recyclable flexible packaging made of mono-material PP, PE and paper. Huhtamaki blueloop solutions involve innovative polyolefin structures to pack coffee, snacks, dry food, personal care and other fast-moving consumer products. The range also includes paper-based solutions to replace plastic packaging.

Packaging is transforming from linear one-time use to a circular model where materials are collected, recycled and reused. This movement is driven by consumer desire and behavior for more sustainable solutions, changes in legislation and companies working to create more sustainable ways to manufacture and package the goods.

Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging helps close the loop by bringing recyclable packaging materials to the market. The new blueloop solutions are mono-material structures made from PP, PE and paper, building on the standard materials that are widely recycled and will have an economically viable use after collection.

Flexible packaging ready for the circular economy

"We are committed to offering recyclable solutions for all our flexible packaging product categories", says OIli Koponen, Executive Vice President, Flexible Packaging at Huhtamaki.

"Today we have solutions available for several key categories and we will launch solutions for our most demanding applications soon. Huhtamaki blueloop builds on our strong global expertise and experience in flexible packaging manufacturing. We bring the solutions to market by working closely with our suppliers and customers", Olli Koponen concludes.

"For Huhtamaki, blueloop is more than a product range, it is a learning and development platform", says Michael Hahl, Sustainability and Strategic Innovation Director from Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging.

"Collaboration is key. We engage with the full supply chain from resin providers to our customers and recyclers. Our closest focus is on product design and manufacturing. However, collecting, sorting and reusing the recycled material are all part of the blueloop perspective", Michael Hahl continues.

Huhtamaki also encourages food packers and brand owners to make recycling and pack material information much more visible on the pack. It will not only help consumers to recycle the packaging but will also build brand image and differentiate.

Where does the name blueloop come from?

Huhtamaki aims to close the loop within packaging materials through blueloop. The materials will be reused and are not going into waste or litter. Packaging materials are collected, recycled into plastics or paper and then used again to make new products. Blue is the brand color of Huhtamaki and loop stands for the industrial loop of the circular economy.

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,700 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com (https://www.huhtamaki.com).





