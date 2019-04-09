On the 8th of April, Reply opened registrations for its first Creative Challenge, which will take place on May 10th. The Challenge is a team-based competition open to students and creatives from all over the world who will compete in the development of a creative concept assigned by a jury of experts.

The creative teams of Reply's agencies Avvio Reply, Bitmama, Triplesense Reply and Xister have laid down the challenge in collaboration with their partners, including BP, Brose, Costa Crociere, Durex and Fiat. The task is to develop a creative for social, video, branding, customer experience and employer branding areas.

"Digitalisation and the increasingly pervasive dissemination of social media contributes to the significance of Digital Experience in companies' communication strategies. Reply, and its creative agencies, are committed to the promotion and development of these types of skills, which require specialisation and a high level of creativity," commented CTO Filippo Rizzante. "In the past few months we have successfully tested the Challenge formula on the themes of Code and Cybersecurity, involving more than 30,000 people. Today, with the support of important customers of our network we launch our first Creative Challenge, trusting to find creative talents."

The challenge will take place on Friday the 10th of May; during which each team will have 48 hours to read the brief and send their creative proposal. The finalists, selected by an expert panel, will present their projects during Reply Xchange 2019 (Milan, 3 July), prior to the announcement of the winning team.

To learn more about the event visit challenges.reply.com or watch the video.

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

