Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.04.2019 | 10:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 9

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 April 2019, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of portfolio
Pershing Square 5.5% 20221.49%
Residential Secure Income1.08%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.67%
P2P Global Investments0.61%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 20220.48%
Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 20210.43%
Pershing Square Holdings0.33%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)0.04%
Total5.13%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 April 2019, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of portfolio
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20197.04%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20262.88%
USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 20252.85%
Vonovia2.70%
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF2.24%
Deutsche Wohnen1.97%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF1.96%
USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 20291.88%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies1.88%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 20251.85%
Total27.25%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


