Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 April 2019, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of portfolio Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 1.49% Residential Secure Income 1.08% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.67% P2P Global Investments 0.61% Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.48% Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 2021 0.43% Pershing Square Holdings 0.33% Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting) 0.04% Total 5.13%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 April 2019, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of portfolio UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019 7.04% USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 2.88% USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2025 2.85% Vonovia 2.70% iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 2.24% Deutsche Wohnen 1.97% Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 1.96% USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 2029 1.88% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 1.88% USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025 1.85% Total 27.25%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com