The IOA Announces Rayleigh, Stephens, Wood, Peter Barnet and Peter Lord Award Winners and Introduces Sustainable Design Award

MILTON KEYNES, England, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's awards season at the Institute of Acoustics (IOA). Following the most recent Council meeting, the Institute of Acoustics is proud to announce the following award winners for 2019 along with our brand new Sustainable Design award :

Rayleigh Medal: Winner is Prof Claus Elberling (Denmark), medal is to be presented at the Danish Technical Audiological Society (DTAS) on Friday 27 September 2019 in Denmark.

RWB Stephens Medal: Winner is Raf Orlowski (Ramboll Acoustics) to be presented at Acoustics 2019 in May, he will be giving one of the plenary talks.

A B Wood Medal: Winner is J Bonnel (based in USA) chosen by the Underwater Acoustics group, part of the IOA.

Peter Barnett Memorial Award: Winner is F Rumsey, chosen by IOA's Electracoustic group, the award will be given at Reproduced Sound in November 2019.

The Institute of Acoustics Sustainable Design Award (NEW): The very first winner is The Woolly Shepherd, the award is to be presented at Acoustics 2019 in May. The award is for Sustainable Design in the field of acoustics.

Peter Lord Award: The winners are ARUP for its work on the Royal Academy of Music and Luxonic Lighting for its new design of multi-service raft developed specifically for the education sector. Both awards will be presented later this year.

The Institute of Acoustics annually honours people whose contributions to acoustics have been particularly noteworthy. The medals and awards programme has evolved over the years and is now quite wide ranging in its acknowledgment of academic achievement, practical engineering applications and innovations, student achievement and contributions to the Institute and to the world of science and technology.

The medals and awards programme is overseen on behalf of Council by the Medals and Awards Committee, chaired by the President. Nominations may be made at any time.

Barry Gibbs, President of the Institute of Acoustics, commented: "The IOA awards recognize outstanding contributions to the field of acoustics in the UK as well as internationally. We operate an open nomination policy and welcome diversity in entries from around the world."

Gibbs added, "The new Sustainable Design award delivers on a recommendation by the Institute's task force on sustainability to identify and celebrate acoustics and sustainable design, and is a rolling award made to deserving applicants and their teams."

The Institute of Acoustics is the UK's professional body for those working in acoustics, noise and vibration, representing some 3,000 members who span a rich diversity of backgrounds, with engineers, scientists, educators, lawyers, occupational hygienists, architects and environmental health officers among their number.

