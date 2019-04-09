Tuscia, in the Lazio region, is the focus of plans for several big solar parks including a 150 MW project approved by the regional government, two 100 MW schemes and six more projects ranging in size from 17 to 70 MW. Some 700 MW of solar is under development in the municipalities of Montalto di Castro and Tuscania alone.The Italian municipality of Montalto di Castro, in the Viterbo province of Lazio, has hosted the nation's largest PV project for years: an 84 MW facility completed in 2010. The central Italian location was also home to the country's first "grid parity", utility scale solar projects, ...

