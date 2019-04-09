Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: Annual Report 2018 and Notice of AGM 09-Apr-2019 / 09:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. IFG Group plc (the "Company") Annual Report and Notice of AGM 9 April 2019 IFG Group plc announces that the Company has today posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018 to those shareholders who have elected to received printed copies. The Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy have been posted separately to all shareholders. Copies of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be available on the Company's website by close of business on 9 April 2019 at: http://www.ifggroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations [1] A copy of the Annual Report and the Notice of Annual General Meeting are being submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at the following locations: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2] and at: Company Announcements Office, Euronext Dublin, 28 Anglesea Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. Capitalised terms used, but not defined, in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Scheme Document published on 9 April 2019 by the Company. For further information contact: IFG Kathryn Purves Group CEO Tel: +44 20 3887 6181 Gavin Howard Group CFO Tel: +44 20 3887 6181 Responsibility Statements The Epiris Responsible Persons and the Bidco Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement other than that relating to IFG, the IFG Group and the IFG Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Epiris Responsible Persons and the Bidco Directors (who, in each case, have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. The IFG Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement relating to IFG, the IFG Group and the IFG Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the IFG Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. Rule 8 Dealing Disclosure Requirements Under the provisions of Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Rules, if any person is, or becomes, "interested" (directly or indirectly) in, 1% or more of any class of "relevant securities" of IFG, all "dealings" in any "relevant securities" of IFG (including by means of an option in respect of, or a derivative referenced to, any such "relevant securities") must be publicly disclosed by not later than 3.30 p.m. (Irish time) on the "business day" following the date of the relevant transaction. This requirement will continue until the Offer Period ends. If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of any agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an "interest" in "relevant securities" of IFG, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Rules. Under the provisions of Rule 8.1 of the Takeover Rules, all "dealings" in "relevant securities" of IFG by Epiris or Bidco, or by any party acting in concert with any of them, must also be disclosed by no later than 12 p.m. (Irish Time) on the "business day" following the date of the relevant transaction. A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose "relevant securities" "dealings" should be disclosed, can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie [3]. "Interests in securities" arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an "interest" by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities. Terms in quotation marks above are defined in the Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie [3]. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a "dealing" under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020. ISIN: IE0002325243 Category Code: NOA TIDM: IFP LEI Code: 213800DDLICUJ14JTY47 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8139 EQS News ID: 797417 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9a0f7331c87b4028ed866ce11b395bce&application_id=797417&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=797417&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=23cff420131ba9a338a0ee4d4d60bd20&application_id=797417&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2019 04:03 ET (08:03 GMT)