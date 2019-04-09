

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Swiss energy utility Repower AG (RPWSF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2018 net profit declined 20 percent to 16 million Swiss francs from 20 million francs a year ago.



Operating income or EBIT, however, grew 4.7 percent to 35 million francs from prior year's 34 million francs.



Total operating revenue was 2.09 billion francs, up 13.2 percent from 1.85 billion francs a year ago. Electricity sales grew 2 percent to 17,310 GWh from 16,966 Gwh last year.



The company said the Italian market made a major contribution to the good results. New fields of business are developing well.



Given the company's sustained, stable earnings, the board of directors will move that the annual general assembly on May 15 in Pontresina resolve to distribute a dividend of 0.50 franc per share. This would be the first dividend since 2013.



Looking ahead for 2019, Repower anticipates operating results higher than 2018 levels.



Despite the fact that market conditions remain challenging for the energy industry, overall Repower can look to the future with confidence. In the next few years electricity prices can be expected to remain at a positive level for Repower.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX