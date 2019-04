Nordea Bank Abp increases the outstanding amount of a financial instrument as per below effective from 10 April 2019. Instrumen ISIN Current number Increased number Total number of t of instruments of instruments instruments after the increase BEAR DK00608 5,000,000 10,000,000 15,000,000 NASDAQ 92164 12 N Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66