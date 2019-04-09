At the upcoming Kingpins Amsterdam tradeshow, The LYCRA Company will be showcasing fabrics with its latest sustainable offerings, including LYCRA fiber 166L which was recently awarded a Gold Level Material Health Certificate by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

"By specifying LYCRA fiber 166L in denim and woven fabrics, mills, brands, and retailers can be assured of transparency about the product's ingredients and suppliers as well as The LYCRA Company's commitment to continuously improving the sustainability profile of its products," says Jean Hegedus, ready-to-wear director for The LYCRA Company. The 166L fiber is produced at The LYCRA Company's plants in China, Singapore, and Northern Ireland and is widely available.

In addition to LYCRA fiber 166L, the company will also display customers' fabrics made with its EcoMade technology, including LYCRA T400 and COOLMAX fibers. The EcoMade versions of these products offer the same performance benefits as their standard counterparts, while being made partly from recycled materials. The latest innovation to be launched within this group is COOLMAX Natural Touch technology, which uses a patented composite yarn structure to deliver enhanced moisture management and a natural appearance and hand.

"We're very excited about the prospects for COOLMAX Natural Touch technology," Hegedus said. "We previewed the concept at the last Kingpins show and since then, we've seen a very positive response."

Tradeshow guests are invited to stop by The LYCRA Company stand to see the latest innovations. The Kingpins Show will take place on April 10-11 at The Gashouder Building, Westergasfabriek in Amsterdam. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

