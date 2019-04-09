The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and Adelaide-based laser supplier Lastek are developing equipment and procedures to accurately measure the performance of multi-junction solar cells with the help of an LED-based solar simulator. While tandem PV cells are expected to underpin the next wave of performance improvements for solar PV, measuring their output remains challenging because of the way they respond to sunlight throughout the day. To address this, CSIRO and Lastek are developing a solar simulator that creates an extremely accurate match to the solar ...

