

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Tuesday, with concerns over slowing U.S. earnings, Brexit uncertainty, and signs that an EU-U.S. trade conflict might be in the cards keeping investors cautious.



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and EU institution leaders will be meeting today in Brussels for an annual EU-China summit that's likely to be overshadowed by their differences.



The ECB policy meeting, an EU summit on Brexit and the U.S. Federal Reserve's release of the minutes from its March meeting are all scheduled for Wednesday.



The benchmark DAX was down 14 points or 0.1 percent at 11,948 in opening deals after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.



Commerzbank rose 0.3 percent and Deutsche Bank gained 0.7 percent as investors await a decision on their merger.



IT firm Bechtle AG fell over 1 percent on a brokerage downgrade.



Merck KGaA shed 0.7 percent after it won the backing of Versum's board for a sweetened $6.5 billion takeover bid.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX