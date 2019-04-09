Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: Publication and Posting of Scheme Document 09-Apr-2019 / 10:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 9 April 2019 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for IFG group PLC by Saintmichelco limited A WHOLLY-OWNED INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF FUNDS ADVISED BY EPIRIS LLP. TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 Publication and Posting of Scheme Document On 25 March 2019, Epiris GP Limited ("Epiris GP"), as General Partner of the Epiris Funds advised by Epiris LLP ("Epiris"), and IFG Group plc ("IFG") announced that they reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer pursuant to which SaintMichelCo Limited ("Bidco"), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Epiris Funds, will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of IFG (the "Acquisition"). It is intended that the Acquisition will be implemented by means of a High Court sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Act (the "Scheme"). IFG announces that it is today publishing a circular relating to the Scheme (the "Scheme Document") which will shortly be posted to shareholders of IFG ("IFG Shareholders") together with the associated Forms of Proxy. Under the terms of the Acquisition, IFG Shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each IFG Share GBP1.93 in cash The Acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of IFG at approximately GBP 206 million. The Acquisition represents: · a premium of approximately 46 per cent. to IFG's London Closing Price of GBP1.325 on 22 March 2019 (being the last practicable date prior to the Announcement); · a premium of approximately 47 per cent. to IFG's Dublin Closing Price of EUR1.54 on 22 March 2019 (being the last practicable date prior to the Announcement); · a premium of approximately 44 per cent. to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.34 over the one month period ended on 22 March 2019; · a premium of approximately 42 per cent. to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.36 over the three month period ended on 22 March 2019; and · a multiple of approximately 21.4 times IFG's adjusted after tax earnings for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Scheme requires approval by IFG Shareholders at the Scheme Meeting to be held at The Marker Hotel, Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2, Ireland on 9 May, 2019, commencing at 1.30 p.m. (Irish time). In addition to approval at the Scheme Meeting, implementation of the Scheme requires various approvals by IFG Shareholders at an EGM to be held at the same location commencing at 1.45 p.m. (Irish time) on 9 May, 2019 or, if later, immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Scheme Meeting. Once effective, the Scheme will be binding on all IFG Shareholders, including those who did not vote, or who voted against it, at the Meetings. The expected timetable of principal events is attached as an Appendix to this announcement. IFG Shareholders should carefully read the Scheme Document in its entirety before making a decision with respect to the Scheme. Capitalised terms used, but not defined, in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Scheme Document. It is proposed that, under the Scheme, the Cancellation Shares will be cancelled pursuant to Sections 84 to 86 of the Act and all Transfer Shares will be transferred to Bidco. New IFG Shares will be issued to Bidco (and/or its nominee(s)) by the capitalisation of the reserve arising from the cancellation of the Cancellation Shares. As a result of these arrangements, IFG will become a wholly-owned Subsidiary of Bidco. IFG Shareholders whose shares are subject to the Scheme will receive the Consideration (without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes). IFG Shares issued after the Scheme Record Time will not be subject to the Scheme. Accordingly, it is proposed that the IFG Articles of Association be amended so that any IFG Shares issued after the Scheme Record Time (other than to Bidco and / or its nominees) will be immediately and automatically transferred to Bidco on the same terms as under the Scheme. Enquiries If you have any questions about the Scheme Document, the Scheme Meeting, the EGM or how to complete the Forms of Proxy or to submit your proxies electronically, please call Computershare on +353 1 246 0080 (if calling from outside the UK). Lines are open from 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. Monday to Friday. Please note that calls may be monitored or recorded and Computershare cannot provide legal, tax or financial advice or advice on the merits of the Acquisition or the Scheme. For further information please contact: Houlihan Lokey (Financial Adviser to Epiris) Lawrence Guthrie / Christian Kent / +44 20 7907 4200 Yashin Mody / Sam Ward Greenbrook (media enquiries for Epiris) Matthew Goodman / Katarina Sallerfors +44 20 7952 2000 / Daniel Oliver IFG Kathryn Purves / Gavin Howard +44 20 3887 6181 Evercore (Joint Lead Financial Adviser and Rule 3 Adviser to IFG) Ollie Clayton / Nick Chapman / +44 20 7653 6000 Demetris Efthymiou Goodbody (Joint Lead Financial Adviser, Rule 3 Adviser and Corporate Broker to IFG) Stephen Kane / Charlotte Craigie +353 (0)1 667 0400 +44 20 3 841 6220 Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to IFG) Jonny Allison / Alex Reynolds +44 20 3037 2000 Powerscourt (media enquiries for IFG) Justin Griffiths / Jack Hickey + 44 20 7250 1446 +353 1536 0683 Statements required by the Takeover Rules The Epiris Responsible Persons and the Bidco Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement other than that relating to IFG, the IFG Group and the IFG Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Epiris Responsible Persons and the Bidco Directors (who, in each case, have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. The IFG Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement relating to IFG, the IFG Group and the IFG Directors and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the IFG Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. Houlihan Lokey (Corporate Finance) Limited ("Houlihan Lokey"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Epiris Evercore Partners International LLP ("Evercore"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to IFG Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, trading as Goodbody ("Goodbody"), which is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and in the UK, Goodbody is authorised and subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for IFG

