

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported that the Volkswagen brand delivered 542,700 vehicles worldwide in March, 7.2 percent below the record level for March 2018. The company said the positive trend in the USA (up 14.0 percent) could not compensate for lower deliveries in Asia, Europe and South America.



For the first quarter, Volkswagen handed over a total of 1,456,400 vehicles to customers, 4.5 percent below the same period in 2018.



Volkswagen Sales Board Member, Jürgen Stackmann, said: 'As expected, the continued reluctance to buy on the part of customers in China impacted our deliveries figures in the first quarter. Nevertheless, strong expansion of our market share there continues. Our order books everywhere are well-filled and we are working hard on expanding our capacity for petrol engines so that we can promptly deliver vehicles ordered by our customers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX