sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,50 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JE9Q ISIN: SE0010832204 Ticker-Symbol: 6N5 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB11,500,00 %