Expert System's FY18 results were in line with guidance set a year ago, confirming that revenue growth approaching 10% was not at the expense of profitability. Management is maintaining its targets for FY19, expecting revenue growth to accelerate to 15-20% as the market for cognitive computing becomes more mature. The strong FY18 performance gives us confidence in Expert's ability to achieve FY19 targets. If this strong revenue and profit momentum can be maintained, the stock looks attractively valued.

