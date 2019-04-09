International multi-family office Hottinger Group has expanded its services to include art consultancy.

Melanie Damani, a dual-qualified lawyer with art market expertise, joined the Group in 2018 to establish Hottinger Art. Clients will now benefit from Melanie's unique expertise to guide them in building and managing their art collections. Melanie has recently been recognized with for excellence in business development at the City of London Wealth Management Awards 2019, reflecting her work to establish this offering at Hottinger.

Consultancy services offered by Hottinger Art will include collection management and logistics, philanthropy, art lending (through Hottinger Private Office), authentication and valuation, assistance with the sale of artworks as well as structuring and estate planning to ensure the smooth transfer of a collection from one generation to the next.

Melanie said: "The Hottinger family has always been passionate about art and has an incredible history of art collecting. Many of the firm's clients today are interested in art and are either already investing or looking to invest in this asset class. I am proud to be part of this next stage of the Hottinger story."

Hottinger Group's CEO Mark Robertson said: "As a family office, we aim to be authentic in our advice and understand the perspective of those whose interests we look after. Through Hottinger Art, we ensure we have the capability in-house to deliver the independent and shrewd advice that our clients need to navigate the art world.

Art investment can evoke passionate responses and tap into personal preferences in a way that investments in stocks and bonds seldom manage, but it's not without its challenges. To do it well ideally needs expertise in the appreciation of aesthetics and a thorough understanding of legal issues, both of which Melanie is able to offer our clients in abundance."

London-based Hottinger Group is a multi-family office looking after the wealth management needs of international clients and their families. Art Consultancy is the newest service offered by the Group and complements its existing wealth and investment management and specialist administration services. Hottinger Group was recognised as Family Office of the Year at the City of London Wealth Management Awards in 2017 and 2019. Please see: www.hottinger.co.uk

