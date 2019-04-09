Unique Collaboration Brings Together Advanced Technology and a Visionary Artist

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today presents IQOS World revealed by Alex Chinneck at Milan Design Week 2019, the pinnacle event in the world of art and design. IQOS, the flagship innovation in PMI's smoke-free portfolio, will host the exhibition to the public April 9-14.

The IQOS World exhibition-which is expected to be visited by more than 50,000 people during Milan Design Week-is an artistic expression of the future, brought to life through a collaboration with well-known sculptor Alex Chinneck, whose art is distinguished by his bold and disruptive vision. Alex's unique talent for combining art, architecture and theater in his work manifests on a monumental scale: The architecture itself, both inside and out, becomes transformed into a work of art, taking on new and unexpected shapesThe walls and floor become metaphors for a process of transformation, evoking-through imaginative portals-seemingly infinite routes to a newly imagined future.

"By taking familiar materials and architectural forms and making them behave in extraordinary ways, we are working with IQOS to change visitors' perceptions of what is possible," said Chinneck. "Through the repeated use of the zipper, we have opened up the fabric of a seemingly historic Milanese building to playfully re-imagine what lies behind its facade, floors and walls. Ethereal light pours through each opening, filling the space with color and filling the work with a sense of positivity and potential."

Milan Design Week is the most important event in the world related to the topic of design-it premieres the latest trends and plays host to events, exhibitions and presentations that complement the unparalleled design of IQOS.

"PMI is leading the transformation of the tobacco industry-one that is based on science and innovation. Our aim is to create a smoke-free future; that is, a future where smoke-free products like IQOS replace cigarettes to the benefit of society," said Frederic de Wilde, president EU Region, PMI. "It is precisely this thought, aimed at revealing an alternative vision of the future, which naturally guided our collaboration between IQOS and Alex Chinneck."

IQOS 3 and IQOS 3 MULTI represent the latest versions of the flagship smoke-free device from Philip Morris International. They are characterized by an ergonomic and elegant design; the latest innovation uses a state-of-the-art system that involves heating the tobacco sticks, thus preventing smoke. Design and innovation, therefore, have the power to have a positive impact on the lives of people who smoke and, collectively, the future of public health. As a company, our priority is clear-to help adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch as quickly as possible to potentially less harmful alternatives. To date, more than 6.6 million adult smokers in 44 markets around the world have quit smoking and switched to IQOS-playing an instrumental role in building a smoke-free future.

Philip Morris International: Building a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of December 31, 2018, PMI estimates that approximately 6.6 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heated tobacco product, which is currently available for sale in 44 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, see our PMI and PMIScience websites.

