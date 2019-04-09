As from April 10, 2019, subscription rights issued by Papilly AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 30, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: PAPI TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012481497 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172171 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from April 10, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Papilly AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: PAPI BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012481505 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172172 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondlomission AB on +46-8-684 211 00.