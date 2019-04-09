Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 08-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1857.44p revenue INCLUDING current year 1880.84p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1812.51p revenue INCLUDING current year 1835.92p revenue The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563