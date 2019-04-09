

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday and the pound edged higher for a second straight session, as British Prime Minister Theresa May holds last-minute Brexit talks with the leaders of Germany and France, to urge them to back her request to delay Brexit again until 30 June.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 21 points or 0.29 percent at 7,473 in opening deals after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session.



Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto rose half a percent. The company has approved the next stage in the development of Richards Bay Mineralsin South Africa through the construction of the Zulti South project.



GlaxoSmithKline edged up slightly on winning FDA approval for HIV drug Dovato.



Sports Direct International gained half a percent after it made a revised offer to rescue struggling department store Debenhams. Trading in Debenhams shares was suspended at the company's request.



Diageo was marginally lower after launching and pricing 600 million euros of fixed rate Euro and 500 million pounds of fixed rate Sterling denominated bonds under its European Debt Issuance Program.



Shares of Verona Pharma advanced 1.7 percent. The clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases announced that the European Patent Office has recently granted an additional key patent relating to its lead development candidate, ensifentrine.



