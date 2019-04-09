Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 08-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 370.98p revenue INCLUDING current year 375.92p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 366.30p revenue INCLUDING current year revenue 371.24p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16