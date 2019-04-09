ArcDia has Entered Into an Exclusive License Agreement with Xinhua Healthcare for the Commercialisation of ArcDia's mariPOC Technology in China

TURKU, Finland, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ArcDia International Oy Ltd, manufacturer of the successful mariPOC infectious diseases testing platform, has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Xinhua Healthcare Industry Co Ltd, a subsidiary of one of the largest medical device conglomerates in China.

The parties aim to localize ArcDia's mariPOC testing platform in China, and to build-up production capacity to respond the increasing demand for decentralized infection diagnostic services in China. Under the terms of the license agreement, ArcDia will supply Xinhua Healthcare with critical biochemical assay components and to provide Xinhua Healthcare with R&D services. The license is limited to the P.R. China.

"We are very excited about this deal and partnership with Xinhua Healthcare. ArcDia and Xinhua Healthcare are a perfect match and the agreement presents ArcDia with an opportunity to better serve the growing Chinese market", says Dr Aleksi Soini, CEO of ArcDia International Ltd. "The Chinese government is investing heavily in health care, and I believe that China could become the leading country in infection management within a few years. Moreover, this deal gives ArcDia a significant scale advantage, which also improves the competitiveness of the mariPOC platform in western markets", continues Dr Soini.

"This agreement allows Xinhua Healthcare to expand its IVD business in point-of-care testing (POCT) for infections - the market that is growing at the highest pace in China", says Mr Li Chuancun, Chairman of Xinhua Healthcare Ltd. "We have found that there is a large market demand for ArcDia's products and technology in China. The mariPOC platform allows the implementation of cost-efficient decentralized diagnostics services, which is an element of the strategic focus of our Government's health care policy", Mr Li continues.



About ArcDia International Ltd

ArcDia International Oy Ltd is a private company focused on the development of innovative products for the decentralized testing of infectious diseases. The company based in Turku, Finland, was founded in 2008 and employs now 28 skilled professionals. ArcDia is the developer and manufacturer of the mariPOC IVD platform - an automated system designed for the rapid multianalyte identification of pathogens, and the detection of inflammation markers and antimicrobial resistance. The current mariPOC application portfolio covers respiratory tract infections, tonsillitis and gastroenteritis. More information about ArcDia, including mariAST developed for rapid phenotypic antibiotic resistance testing, and mariCloud for real-time influenza surveillance, is available at www.arcdia.com.

About Xinhua healthcare Ltd

Xinhua Healthcare Co Ltd, founded in 2014, is a private holding company located in Zibo City, Shandong Province, China. Xinhua Healthcare Co Ltd is a subsidiary of one of the largest publicly owned medical device conglomerates in China. The main business interests of its affiliated portfolio companies are in orthopaedic equipment and in IVD. Xinhua Healthcare is actively restructuring its medical device business portfolio and, very recently, through its private equity fund, it sold its stake in Suzhou Hybiome Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd; a company specialized in automated immunoassays on a CLIA platform, to bioMerieux Ltd. http://en.hybiome.com/news/html/?38.html

Further information, ArcDia:

Dr Aleksi Soini, CEO

ArcDia International Oy Ltd

e-mail: aleksi.soini@arcdia.com

Cell/mobile: +358 40 6787414

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/arcdia-international-oy-ltd/r/arcdia-has-entered-into-an-exclusive-license-agreement-with-xinhua-healthcare-for-the-commercialisat,c2783608