CBX Software Selected by Innovative Leader and Seamless Textile Manufacturer Tefron

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / CBX Software's Cloud Platform has been selected by Tefron for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Sourcing, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Trade Management. Tefron is a world leader in seamless textile brand manufacturing for intimates, activewear, and sportswear. CBX Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to private-label general merchandise, furniture, pet, fashion, and value-brand retailers. Retailers and brands with large private-label operations use CBX to achieve their strategic product development, sourcing, supply chain automation and digital transformation goals.

Tefron wanted to equip themselves with a PLM solution to streamline operational processes and ensure a collaborative workflow across all regions and company departments.

'We wanted a PLM solution that would unify communications between multiple regions that we operate in and standardize our internal processes,' explains Koren Gregory, Tefron's IT manager. "We have been promised that the PLM solution shall reduce the time spent organizing information and eliminate redundancies across our multiple departments, ultimately gaining visibility on deadlines and activities throughout the organization. This is why we have chosen CBX Cloud software, and we have all the reasons to believe that CBX shall meet its undertakings.'

Over the course of 24 years, CBX Software has simplified the business of product lifecycle management, transforming traditional methodologies into fast, friction-free supply chains through their product development, sourcing, critical path, quality and compliance management platform. CBX helps retailers and brand manufactures digitize and visualize a transparent and collaborative workflow from plan to pay - one intelligent collaboration solution for the entire enterprise in the Cloud.

'We are very pleased that Tefron has chosen to implement CBX Software's PLM solution,' says Tim Chiu, senior vice president of client management at CBX Software. 'We are extremely proud to embark on this new project with a world seamless textile manufacturing leader in intimates and activewear innovation and we look forward to supporting the company's product lifecycle automation across multiple regions and departments."

About CBX Software

CBX Software is the world's leading Total Sourcing Management solution provider from concept to delivery - combining people, processes, and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative Sourcing Management, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Production & Order Management technology solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.

