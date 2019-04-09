Referring to the bulletin from Avanza AB's annual general meeting, held on March 19, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Apr 15, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: AZA Terms: Split: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0000170110 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Apr 12, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012454072 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Apr 15, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact Avanza AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com