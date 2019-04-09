Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

a) Name Ismail Amla

a) Position/status Chief Growth Officer

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each







GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 and sale of shares to fund the income tax and national insurance liability and the retention of the remaining balance.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of Shares on exercise of nil cost share options Nil 182,232 Sale of Shares £1.223 85,822 Retention of Shares Nil 96,410

-Price Aggregated Price(s) Aggregated Volume(s) Acquisition of Shares on exercise of nil cost share options Nil 182,232 Sale of Shares £1.223 85,822 Retention of Shares Nil 96,410

e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-08

14:27 UTC