Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call for Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQB: DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued via press release prior to the call.

Duos Technologies management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: (888) 481-7939

International dial-in: (617) 847-8707

Passcode: 79868521

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor section of the Company's website here.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission-critical security, inspection, and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Contacts: Duos Technologies

Corporate

Tracie Hutchins

Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

(904) 652-1601

tlh@duostech.com

Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Liolios

(949) 574-3860

DUOT@liolios.com

