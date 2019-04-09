The "Connected Consumer Survey 2018: Digital Services in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumers trust operators more than they trust major Internet brands, which provides operators with potential opportunities for the responsible monetisation of customer data.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Europe and the USA. In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of digital services.

This report:

discusses the main ecommerce trends in Europe and the USA, including the type of devices that consumers use to purchase goods, the frequency of these payments and the main payment mechanisms for ecommerce as well as physical payments

provides insight into the organisations that consumers in these regions are most willing to trust

analyses consumer interest and ownership of various connected devices.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the main payment mechanisms and devices for ecommerce in Europe and the USA and how often do consumers engage in ecommerce?

What are the main payment mechanisms and devices for physical purchases in Europe and the USA and how often do consumers engage in physical purchases?

Which organisations are consumers in Europe and the USA most willing to trust with their personal data?

What are the ownership and interest levels of a range of connected devices?

Survey data coverage:

The research was conducted in association with Survey Sampling International between July and September 2018. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-Internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1000 respondents per country, and 8000 respondents in the region.

Who Should Read this Report

Operator-based strategy executives and marketing managers who are interested in understanding consumer market trends, and the changing role of operators as digital service providers.

Market intelligence and research executives in service providers that are responsible for understanding end-user trends and supporting business units in identifying and addressing new opportunities in ecommerce, payments and identity management.

Equipment/device manufacturers and software providers that want to identify end-user trends in service and device usage and help their operator customers to better address market opportunities in services related to ecommerce and payments.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/drmdg5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005600/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: E-Business