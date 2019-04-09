Absolute Digital Media Win Best Use Of Search In Finance And Professional Services At The Drum Search Awards 2019

CHELMSFORD, United Kingdom, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Often thought to be the award to win in the search industry, this year's The Drum Search Awards certainly didn't disappoint. With the winners of over 30 categories announced during the night of entertainment, Absolute Digital Media were amongst some of the best when they secured a win in the Finance and Professional Services category.



Nominated for their work with short-term loan lender Uncle Buck, the full-service digital marketing agency was thrilled to take home the accolade as a result of their innovative and fruitful campaign. The Drum Search Awards celebrates some of the best in the industry, with a prestigious judging panel on hand to make the all-important decision.

Each judge carefully examines the entries for strategic thinking, innovative techniques and approaches, effectiveness and, of course, tangible results. They first choose the nominees, before meeting to discuss each of the nominated campaigns in more depth, ultimately deciding the deserving winner.

On their win, Ben Austin, CEO of Absolute Digital Media, commented:

"We've worked tirelessly alongside Uncle Buck on their campaign, preparing for and reacting to algorithm changes, industry-relevant challenges and more and this award is a true celebration of how far we've come as a partnership. Our experts consistently work to improve and adapt out campaigns, integrating SEO, content marketing, web design and a number of other specialisms to give Uncle Buck the best chance."

"We're thrilled to be celebrating this success alongside Uncle Buck and we're looking forward to continuing to work on their campaign in the future."

Through a carefully designed strategy, Absolute Digital Media has enhanced Uncle Buck's online presence, positioning them as a trustworthy source in their industry. Their campaign has seen the company earn position 1 in Google's SERPs for 'Payday Loans' and 'Same Day Loans', two of the most competitive keywords in the industry, as well as a 76.64% increase in top 3 positions overall.

Absolute Digital Media also secured a win at the UK Search Awards in December 2018 for their work with the personal finance company. Winning Best Use of Search in Finance, it was the first, but certainly not the last win that the partnership received. This recent award is a welcome addition to the trophy cabinet and one that is well deserved.

Absolute Digital Media work with a number of global brands, not least including The National Childbirth Trust, Hallmark Care Homes and Longevita. With experts on hand across a number of specialisms, not least including SEO, Content Marketing, PPC, Social Media and Web Design and Development, the team are able to produce award-winning campaigns across all industries.