Frontier Lithium Inc.: Frontier Lithium Confirms Newly Discovered Spark Pegmatite Lithium Zone Persists at Depth By Drilling 215M Of 1.4% Li2O

Maiden diamond drill program includes five holes drilled totaling 1,340m, and all intersected significant zones of spodumene pegmatite, assay results have been received for 1 drill hole with results pending for the remaining 4;

DDH PL-038-19 intersected 215m of pegmatite averaging 1.4% Li2O, including 62.0m of 1.81% Li2O;

Lithium grades are consistent across the entire width of the pegmatite;

The Spark Pegmatite appears to be vertically emplaced.

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (the "Company) is pleased to announce the results of the first of five diamond drill holes completed on the Spark pegmatite. DDH PL-038-19 was drilled underneath the surface sequence of Channels 33 to 36 (see Figure 1 and 2). The hole was collared in pegmatite and was drilled through 3 significant pegmatite zones totaling 215m of pegmatite averaging 1.4% Li2O.

During February 2019, a total of 1,340 metres was drilled in 5 holes on Frontier's newly discovered Spark pegmatite (Table 2). Four holes were drilled from the south at the base of the topographic high hosting the pegmatite. The fifth hole (PL-041-19) was drilled from the north on top of the ridge and was also collared in pegmatite. Figure 1 is a plan map showing the rough surface outline of the Spark pegmatite, location of channels and drill hole traces with geology overlain on detailed imagery of the outcrop area.

Table 1 shows a summary of DDH PL-038-19 including significant mineralized intercepts. There are 3 pegmatite zones, including two zones, 80 and 100 metres averaging 1.58 and 1.25% Li2O respectively. The pegmatite is characteristically similar to the LIZ (Lower Intermediate Zone) locally to the CIZ (Central Intermediate Zone) at the PAK Pegmatite. The high grade UIZ (Upper Intermediate Zone) is conspicuously absent, however, 1 to 3m wide high-grade zones (>4% Li2O) commonly occur throughout the pegmatite zones. Of note is a 5.3m wide zone of CIZ averaging over 2,000 ppm Ta2O5. Figure 2 is a section displaying the drill hole and channels above. Significant intersections of Li2O and Ta2O5 graphically displayed for both the drill hole and channels. A preliminary interpretation of the pegmatite and host rock (metavolcanics schist) is displayed on the section.

Table 1: Summary of DDH PL-038-19

DDH PL-038-19



Designed to test the extent of the Spark pegmatite underneath Channels 33, 34, 35 and 36 from the south. Intersected 3 major pegmatite zones plus others totaling 215 m averaging 1.4% Li2O (157 horizontal meters). Host rock is metavolcanic schist. UTM Zone 15N WGS84

472,800E Azim 325°

5,827,986N Dip -40 Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Horiz. (m)* Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm SnO2 ppm Nb2O5 ppm Rb2O % Cs2O % Unit** Li Enriched 16.3 37.0 20.7 15.1 1.26 79 42 92 0.22 0.01 LIZ



40.0 45.5 5.6 4.1 1.30 78 35 74 0.17 0.01 LIZ



49.2 57.9 8.7 6.4 1.63 91 39 89 0.27 0.01 LIZ Li-Ta Enriched 66.0 146.3 80.3 58.7 1.58 223 75 91 0.28 0.04 LIZ/ciz

including 79.0 141.0 62.0 45.3 1.81 95 45 92 0.29 0.02 LIZ

including 141.0 146.3 5.3 3.8 0.33 2085 487 117 0.43 0.36 CIZ Li Enriched 158.0 258.0 100.0 73.1 1.25 90 70 80 0.24 0.04 LIZ/aplite

Including 196.0 216.0 20.0 14.6 1.83 95 31 94 0.16 0.02 LIZ

Including 212.0 216.0 4.0 2.9 3.64 25 17 35 0.15 0.01 LIZ * Assuming the Spark pegmatite is vertically oriented the Horizontal distance equals the "true width" when the Azimuth of the drill hole is perpendicular to the strike of the deposit (070 to 090 degrees). ** Units within the Spark pegmatite resemble the Central and Lower Intermediate Zones (CIZ and LIZ) at the PAK Pegmatite

"We are extremely pleased with these initial results and are eagerly looking forward to the results from the remaining 4 holes." commented Garth Drever, Vice President of Exploration. "The drilling and consistency of grades confirm our initial prediction that the Spark pegmatite is vertically emplaced and extensive. The potential for an at-surface resource to augment the PAK deposit on the project is high."

Table 2: Summary of 2019 Drilling at Spark Pegmatite

DDHNo Coordinates (UTM Zone 15N) Orientation Depth (m)

UTM_E UTM_N Elev INCL AZIM O/B Total PL-037-19 472884 5829390 326 -40 330 9.8 178.8 PL-038-19 472800 5829380 326 -43 325 12.5 288.2 PL-039-19 472703 5829359 326 -44 337 16.4 250.5 PL-040-19 472957 5829376 326 -43 340 8.7 324.0 PL-041-19 472785 5829556 363 -45 170 3.7 298.5







Total metreage

1340.0

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, channels are cut with a motorized circular diamond saw, and are 4 cm wide and 10 cm deep. The channels are typically oriented perpendicular to the strike of the pegmatite internal mineralogical zones and are cut continuously across the zones. The samples are removed using a hammer and chisel. The length of a channel is determined by the width of the pegmatite zone. Offset channels are cut where deemed appropriate. Sample lengths typically are 1 metre but can be less depending on zone mineralogy and boundaries. Samples are described, placed into a poly sample bag with a numbered sample tag and then shipped to the assay lab for quantitative multi-element analysis.

All samples were assayed by AGAT Laboratories Ltd. ("AGAT"), an ISO accredited laboratory in Mississauga, Ontario. Sample blanks along with tantalum, lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company and has the largest land position on the Electric Avenue, Ontario's newly emerging premium lithium-metal district hosted in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The Company's objective is to supply 3% of the worlds' lithium demand from Ontario's Electric Avenue by 2025. Frontier is implementing a phased methodology to development for becoming a rare producer of premium technical lithium concentrates required to produce high quality glass and ceramics as well as supplying chemical grade concentrates for the production of lithium chemicals required for the burgeoning lithium battery industry.

Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.

About the PAK deposit

The PAK Deposit is located at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district which also hosts Frontier's new discovery at Spark showing (2km northwest) and the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 7.5 million tonnes of 2.02% Li2O and an Inferred Lithium Resource of 1.8 million tonnes of 2.10% Li2O which has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" disseminated on April 16, 2018.

