London Health Tourism Company MedAway Launches Hair Transplant Turkey Packages

LONDON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London based MedAway has launched its innovative range of hair transplant packages for patients travelling to Istanbul, combining a relaxing break with ground-breaking hair transplant surgery.

Over 50% lower cost than UK and USA

Based in Turkey's capital, FUE hair transplant surgery is being offered at a fraction of the cost of other countries. Fast and discreet, the procedure takes between six and eight hours on an outpatient basis, with a recovery time of just two days.

Hair loss can be caused by a number of factors in men and women, including illness, mistreatment of hair and, Alopecia Areata which affects 2 in every 1000 people in the UK. One of the most common types of hair loss is male pattern baldness which affects almost 50% of all men by the age of fifty and, which can cause stress, a lack of confidence and even career related issues. Unfortunately, for most people, the cost of hair transplant treatments in the UK and USA is prohibitive, often soaring to eight or nine thousands pounds.

Turkey has been at the forefront of hair transplant technology since its inception and so, is home to some of the most experienced and talented practitioners in the world. Due to lower business costs, Turkish specialists are able to use the exact same procedures as the UK and USA but, at a much lower cost.

Health tourism - particularly within the dental and hair transplant sectors - has become an increasingly attractive proposition for those unable to meet the ever-increasing cost of these services in the UK. The hair transplant Turkey surgery packages in Istanbul are highly competitive and include a free consultation in London or via Skype, VIP transfers to and from the airport and, to and from the clinic, and, comfortable accommodation in Turkey.

MedAway's experts are on hand at all times to advise on the procedure and after-care to ensure that patients have perfect peace of mind throughout the process.

What is a FUE hair transplant?

FUE (Follicular Unit Excision) is the safest and most advanced technique used in hair transplant procedures around the world. FUE involves isolating each follicular unit and then extracting it in order to transplant onto the areas where it is needed. Safe and effective, the FUE method involves minimal discomfort and scarring and results in natural and healthy looking hair.

For more information on MedAway, visit: www.medaway.co.uk

Media Contact:

MedAway, +44-(0)-330-133-0593