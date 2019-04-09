DSIJ Investor Program Receives Overwhelming Response

PUNE, India, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalal Street Investment Journal conducts Investor Awareness Program (IAP) on wealth creation to reach out to investors across India with the sole mission of educating investors and guiding them to follow a well - planned and rewarding investment routine in both direct equity as well as Mutual Funds.

The DSIJ Family is blissful and proud of having completed 68 Investor Awareness Programmes across various cities in India in FY 18-19. The IAPs were met with an overwhelming response from equally excited crowd of equity and mutual fund investors in each of the cities. The high level of enthusiasm of the IAP audiences totalling about 10,000 has managed to raise our spirits and encouraged us to travel to various locations to meet and greet the wonderful investors.

DSIJ along with its partners, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Sundaram MF & IIFL, toured across India to reach out to investors in the metros. IAPs covered various topics on the stock market and focused on the do's & don'ts in the world of investing.

Says Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Ltd, Rajesh V Padode,

"Beyond reaching out to investors via our Print and Digital medium, Investor Awareness Programs provides us with the much-required opportunity to meet the investors in person. It enables us to exchange knowledge and understand the nuisances and misunderstanding the investors are facing on ground. These inputs help us to strength the quality of all our products and correctly direct them in guiding the investors towards becoming richer intelligent investors."

About DSIJ

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.





To learn more about the company and services offered please visit: www.dsij.in

For more information about Investor Awareness Program, please visit https://www.dsij.in/Event

