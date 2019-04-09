Datasea Inc.: Datasea Enters into Cooperation Agreement with Zhongchuan Cultural Tourism Development to Provide Intelligent Security Solutions at Tourist Attractions Throughout China

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (Datasea), a technology company engaged in the development of information technology (IT) systems and network security solutions in China, announced today that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Zhongchuan Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd. (Zhongchuan) to provide intelligent security solutions and upgrade current security facilities at cultural tourist attractions throughout China.

Zhongchuan is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Cultural Media Group Co., Ltd. (China Cultural Media), which is directly administrated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China. Zhongchuan is responsible for strategic cooperation, resource integration and development of China Cultural Media's cultural tourism think tank and service platform. Zhongchuan's key businesses include maintaining a China-focused cultural tourism public service platform, maintaining a 'big data' platform of investment and financing in the Chinese tourism industry, and determining the optimal allocation and operation of cultural tourism assets in China.

The cooperation agreement between Datasea and Zhongchuan aims to provide intelligent security systems for tourist attractions and venues in China. Following anticipated project assessments in 18 selected national-level scenic locations, cultural tourist attractions, historic and cultural blocks and venues in Beijing, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Hunan, Sichuan, and Yunnan, Datasea will customize intelligent security solutions, establish security-monitoring standards, and provide data management and evaluation methods for such tourist attractions. After product research and development, Datasea will provide customized intelligent security services to tourist attractions and get compensated according to the contract Datasea signs with each tourist attraction.

According to data released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in November 2018, there are 259 national AAAAA-level scenic venues, 1,284 AAAA-level scenic venues, and nearly 10,000 local-level scenic venues in China. Datasea therefore believes that the market demand in China for building and upgrading current intelligent security systems at these venues is very significant. Datasea's cooperation agreement with Zhongchuan expands the potential reach of Datasea's products and meets the growing demand for safer and more intelligent security solutions in Chinese tourism.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in the development of information technology (IT) systems and network security solutions. Datasea primarily focuses on IT system security and leveraging its proprietary technologies, intellectual property and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions to clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company's achievement in high technology products. Datasea's cyber security engineers and experts create, design, build and run various security programs tailored to clients. Through Datasea's professional team and strong expertise in the system security field, Datasea offers clients a broad portfolio of system security solutions or services, along with strategic advice and ongoing management of their security infrastructure. For additional company information, please visit: ir.shuhaixinxi.com.

