Deep Roots Veggie Gardens is Expanding its Service Area to the Entire Sacramento Valley in California

Deep Roots Veggie Gardens Specializes in Designing and Building Raised Organic Vegetable Garden Beds

ELK GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / Mike Linley, the founder and creator of Deep Roots Veggie Gardens, is pleased to announce that his company is expanding its service area to the entire Sacramento Valley in California.

As Linley noted, in order to help as many new clients in the Sacramento area as possible with their organic vegetable raised bed needs, the company service area now includes the surrounding cities of Folsom, Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights, Wilton, Rancho Murieta, North Highlands, South Sacramento, Elk Grove, El Dorado Hills, Davis, Roseville, Rocklin and Granite Bay.

For people who would like to grow their own organic veggies and experience how delicious home-grown produce can be, the team at Deep Roots Veggie Gardens is ready and able to help.

"We design and build organic vegetable garden beds," Linley said, adding that he and his team can build raised beds or planter boxes in any size and will only plant what their valued clients want to grow and eat.

"We use redwood timber in our beds and boxes, which is naturally rot resistant, and we are happy to offer a free consultation with no obligation to buy."

To ensure that their customers are able to successfully grow their own delicious organic vegetables in their raised box or planter, Deep Roots Veggie Gardens also makes their own proprietary soil mix that is ideal for both vegetables and herbs.

Linley and his team understand that many of their clients have busy schedules and may be unable to tend to their gardens, they are happy to maintain the raised boxes or planters on a weekly basis.

"We can take care of fertilizing, weeding, watering needs, pest control and also disease prevention and management, in case this affects the garden," Linley said.

"We can also simply install the garden and hand it over for you to take care of."

As Linley noted, he is also proud of the many positive testimonials that he has received from numerous satisfied customers about his services. For instance, as Stacey M. wrote in a review, "Mike's enthusiasm for gardening is contagious. He makes me think I can do it, too. I can't. That's why I am so grateful for Mike and Deep Roots Veggie Gardens services!"

Melanie A., another happy customer, wrote in a customer testimonial that Linley is doing a "wonderful job" taking care of her veggie garden.

"I can't wait to reap the harvest again this year," she wrote.

About Deep Roots Veggie Gardens:

Deep Roots Veggie Gardens specializes in designing, building and maintaining or consulting organic vegetable raised garden beds. The company can build any size raised bed or planter box. The team at Deep Roots Veggie Gardens has a longstanding appreciation for gardening and health, and has enthusiasm and passion in what they do. They also have decades of experience in gardening and growing. For more information, please visit http://deeprootsveggiegardens.com/.

