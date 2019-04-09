

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures point to a lower open for Wall Street.



JOLTS report is the important economic announcement on Tuesday.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 25.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 3.50 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were loosing 10.25 points.



U.S. stocks ended Monday session mixed. The Dow fell 83.97 points or 0.3 percent to 26,341.02, the Nasdaq rose 15.19 points or 0.2 percent to 7,953.88 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.03 points or 0.1 percent to 2,895.77.



On the economic front, Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 4.4 percent.



The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 7.565 million, while it grew 7.581 million in the prior month.



Three year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will participate in discussion on 'Law and Financial Regulation' at the George Mason University 'Meet the Policymakers' Forum for Students in Arlington, Virginia at 5.00 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida will speak on 'The Federal Reserve's Review of Its Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools, and Communication Practices' at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Spring 2019 Institute Conference, followed by audience Q&A at 6.45 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares fell on profit taking. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished down 0.16 percent at 3,239.66 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 0.27 percent to 30,157.49. Japanese shares ended a choppy session higher. The Nikkei average rose 40.94 points or 0.19 percent to 21,802.59 while the broader Topix index closed marginally lower at 1,618.76.



Australian markets ended little changed amid losses in the banking sector.



European shares are trading mixed. The CAC 40 Index of France is adding 1.20 points or 0.02 percent, the German DAX is losing 30.19 points or 0.25 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 1.31 points or 0.02 percent and the Swiss Market Index is gaining 59.33 points or 0.62 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index is down 0.19 percent.



