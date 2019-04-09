Installation Assists in Achieving GHG Reduction Policies

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2019) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) are pleased to announce that Smartcool has established a wholly owned subsidiary in Germany. Smartcool Systems GmbH has been established in Germany for the purpose of selling its products directly into the German market.

The company has retained the services of Dr. Georg Hochwimmer to both manage the operations of the company and build a sales team for the country. Dr. Hochwimmer is well known to Smartcool management team and has had a successful career in assisting numerous small technology companies in financing and sales activities.

An installation has been completed in Germany at a large international food processing company. The company has 9 facilities in Germany and a total of 65 locations worldwide. Initial results are being monitored and savings are expected to be in the range of 25% - 40%. Once the initial installation savings have been confirmed the company expects other plants to install Smartcool technology.

Ted Konyi, CEO, stated, "I've known Georg for many years and have admired his strong business skills. I'm very pleased that he has joined the Smartcool team in this capacity. Establishing a presence in Germany is another positive step in the company's growth plans. In addition to Smartcool's proprietary optimization technology, I anticipate the products developed by our Total Energy Concepts division should also have applicability in this significant industrial market."

Dr. Hochwimmer added, "The German marketplace is very large, particularly its manufacturing base. The electricity rates are amongst the highest in Europe, far exceeding the costs in the USA. In addition, the government's energy policies and mandates for emissions reductions are a strong driver for companies to search out efficiency technologies. The combination of high rates and a need to reduce emissions, creates a tremendous opportunity for Smartcool and its suite of efficiency technologies. We are already generating interest and anticipate additional sales in the near term."

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Total Energy Concepts (TEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smartcool, is a national leader in Power Protection, Energy Management, Power Quality, Facility Grounding, and Lighting Solutions that help companies improve their bottom line by reducing expenses that drastically cut into company profits. TEC focuses on a holistic approach to energy efficiency with proprietary technologies for power factor correction and third party technologies including LED, voltage conditioning and intelligent motor controls.

For more information please www.smartcool.net and www.totalenergyconcepts.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the company's belief in the growth opportunities in the UK. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.smartcool.net.

