

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance led to a surplus in February as exports rose, while imports were broadly unchanged, data from the Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.



Trade balance swung to a surplus of EUR 95 million in February from a deficit of EUR 95 million in the same month previous year. In January, trade deficit was EUR 40 million.



Exports rose 7 percent year-on-year, while imports were unchanged.



Shipments fell a seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 10.0 percent rise in January.



Imports rose 1.0 percent monthly in February, after a 3.0 percent decline in the previous month.



Exports to EU countries fell 10.0 percent, while those to non EU areas fell 1.0 percent in February. Imports from the EU rose by 2.0 percent, while imports from non-EU countries fell 1.0 percent.



