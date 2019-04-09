Some New Patients Choose CBD in Lieu of Opioids to Treat Persistent Ailments

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 20% of U.S. adults suffer from chronic pain, while 8% are diagnosed with high-impact chronic pain, according to the National Institute of Health. Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health, Stanford Division of Pain Medicine, Kaiser Permanente, and Yale University concluded that chronic pain problems actually limited certain daily tasks in patients' lives. Traditionally, most patients who suffer from chronic pain are prescribed opioids like hydrocodone and oxycodone in order to suppress the pain. While opioids are effective in numbing the pain, extensive research has suggested that frequent use of opioids results in negative side effects. Short-term use of opioids includes side effects like drowsiness and sedation. On the other hand, long-term use can result in liver and brain damage, development of tolerance, and dependence. As a result, many doctors and institutions have recently begun pushing for the use of cannabis to treat chronic pain. Clinical trials and studies have concluded that cannabis can effectively suppress pain without the negative and debilitating side effects. However, cannabis is still federally illegal in most governments across the world. Yet, more and more countries are beginning to adopt medical cannabis to treat chronic pain and other medical conditions. Uses of medical cannabis treatment include cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, nausea, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis. While cannabis cannot cure these conditions, it can aid patients and help them deal with the side effects. The diverse use of cannabis is causing many countries to consider cannabis as a medical alternative, further accelerating the overall cannabis industry. According to data compiled by Persistence Market Research, the global medical marijuana market was worth USD 12.21 Billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2018 to 2026. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTC: PBIO), CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) (TSX: TRST), MariMed Inc. (OTC: MRMD), Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTC: MDCL), 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII)

Currently, the medical cannabis sector accounts for the majority of the global cannabis market share. However, as the North American region's recreational market begins to develop and expand, the recreational sector is expected to become the main driver for the overall cannabis industry. Nonetheless, recreational cannabis is still heavily restricted around the world. On the other hand, medical cannabis isn't as heavily enforced, which has resulted in its widespread proliferation. Most countries haven't legalized recreational use because of the psychoactive effects from its derivatives, but the effects are generally more accepted in the medical field. Most consumers are using cannabis in forms of buds, oils, or tinctures. The buds segment is also expected to maintain its dominance in the marketplace, however, the oil segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment. Typically, oils are much more potent than flower, meaning they can provide a more effective and faster result. Researchers have screened tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), but have also investigated other compounds such as cannabigerol and cannabidivarin. Within these compounds, the CB1 and CB2 receptors are stimulated to treat medical applications. As medical cannabis legalization continues to spread, more and more consumers are transitioning towards cannabis as a medical treatment. "There's just a few medications on the market that work, and even these can be inadequate. They end up getting stuck on eight, 10, 12 different medications, and after taking so many, suddenly they're like zombies," said Suzanne Sisley, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ensuring Tomorrow Productions, "I was really stunned and more and more patients were coming out of the shadows and disclosing to me that they were having some useful experiences with the marijuana plant," Sisley said.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) announced earlier last week that it had, "released a new, short video demonstrating the ability of the Company's proprietary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform to create water-soluble CBD oil that disperses instantly, resulting in improved dosing effectiveness, enhanced absorption, and more aesthetically-pleasing products when added to carbonated soft drinks, vitamin-infused sports drinks, and beer.

Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAqFQmsGHcA

In addition to superior aesthetic quality, the Company believes the resulting low nanometer-scale emulsions ("nanoemulsions") of UST-processed CBD oil should also result in optimized and reproducible bodily absorption, bioavailability, and dosing safety for CBD oil and other UST-processed materials, when compared to many of the processed CBD oils and products that are commercially available today.

Mr. Edgar Ward, President and CEO of NutraLife Biosciences (OTCQB: NLBS), said: 'NutraLife manufactures and sells NUTRAHEMPCBD, a line of CBD-infused products that includes creams, sprays, and other products that support daily health and wellness uses. We strive to ensure that our CBD-infused products will always be of the highest quality possible; therefore, we are constantly looking for advanced technologies to continue to improve our manufacturing processes. After reviewing available data and PBI's videos, we believe methods like PBI's UST platform may enable us to offer products with superior quality and effectiveness.'

CBD is a non-psychoactive, oil-soluble compound extracted from the cannabis plant, and is typically marketed dissolved in plant oil. It has been widely reported to offer numerous health benefits from stress and anxiety relief, to decreased muscle, joint, cancer and other pain, reduced inflammation, and to nearly miraculous relief of persistent seizures. However, because CBD is an oil-based product, its ingestion typically results in poor absorption in water-based living systems. There has been enormous interest in the development of truly water-soluble CBD, to achieve efficient absorption and bioavailability from foods and beverages. The market for CBD beverages alone could achieve revenue of $260 million in just the U.S. by2022 (Bloomberg, September 27, 2018) and much more world-wide. Unfortunately, because of solubility issues, many CBD products on the market today contain an inefficient over-abundance of CBD and/or undesirable chemicals to improve and stabilize its solubility in water. PBI believes that all of these beverages and other CBD-based products could substantially benefit from PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform, to achieve water solubility and stability from the physics of high-pressure shearing - rather than from dependency upon chemistry and reliance upon use of undesirable chemicals.

Dr. Brad Young, Chief Commercial Officer of PBI, commented: 'We are very pleased to now show (in this follow-up video) the ability of our proprietary UST platform to mix CBD oil in water and infuse carbonated soft drinks, vitamin-infused sport drinks, and beer. This latest video further highlights the power of our UST platform to make nanoemulsions and its potential to help nutraceutical and beverage manufacturers make high-quality, oil-based products. With such compelling results to rely on, and with numerous opportunities ahead of us, we intend to accelerate the development of our UST platform to better address what we believe are several multi-billion-dollar markets in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages.'

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of high pressure-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, food science, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, we are actively expanding the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired protein disaggregation and refolding technology from BaroFold, Inc. to allow entry into the biologics manufacturing and contract research services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Pressure BioSciences, Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwh_rr3s3h4

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) (TSX: TRST), a federally regulated licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis is leading the Canadian and global market in producing standardized cannabis products. CannTrust Holdings Inc. recently announced that it had shipped its standardized CBD oil capsules to Australia's Gold Coast University Hospital. The capsules will be used in a study to determine the efficacy of CannTrust CBD oil capsules in slowing the disease progression in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Motor Neuron Disease (MND), which was first announced by the Company in July 2018. The capsules will be imported, stored and distributed by PharmaCann Pty Ltd. The shipment will include all investigational products that are required for the study. This study exemplifies CannTrust's focus on medical research and its dedication to uncovering the medicinal value of its proprietary cannabis products, and how they can improve health and well-being for all. In addition to assessing ALS disease progression, the study will also look at the effects of CannTrust CBD oil capsules on a variety of outcome measures related to ALS such as spasticity, pain, weight loss and quality of life. The CBD strain which will be used in the study was developed by CannTrust from its proprietary genetics, meaning that the research results will be specific to the Company's CBD oil. "With our medicinal cannabis experience and over 50,000 patients enrolled over the past five years, we continue to see the medical potential of the cannabis plant. We are committed to being international leaders in the generation of scientific evidence proving the medical benefits in treating a variety of indications. With hundreds of thousands of people living with ALS in Canada and globally, we continue to focus on improving peoples' lives around the world," says Peter Aceto, Chief Executive Officer of CannTrust. "We also thank PharmaCann for its expertise and assistance in importing our products to Australia, to make this study possible."

MariMed Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD) is a multi-state cannabis company that develops, owns and operates licensed cannabis facilities and develops and distributes branded cannabis and hemp product lines. MariMed Inc. recently announced the formation of MariMed Hemp, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary to be entirely focused on hemp-derived CBD products. MariMed Hemp will have a dedicated executive team, proprietary brand and product lines, and distribution and marketing relationships, all separate from MariMed's core cannabis business. The subsidiary builds on MariMed's recent investment in GenCanna Global, a leader in high-quality, fully compliant hemp cultivation and processing which is acclaimed for its genetics, proprietary cultivation practices and best in class processing procedures that produce world class, GMP, quality CBD isolates and oils. GenCanna anticipates planting and processing over 10,000 acres of hemp in 2019, making it one of the nation's largest hemp producers and the key supplier of hemp CBD oil to MariMed Hemp. "With the recent signing of the U.S. Farm Bill that declared hemp fully legal at the federal level, we believe the hemp CBD industry may grow even faster than the cannabis industry," said Robert Fireman, Chief Executive Officer of MariMed. "Consumers and retailers alike seek the highest quality, trustworthy products. While many niche players may try to compete, the reality is that only a handful of suppliers can reliably deliver top-quality CBD products at scale that can serve the needs of major retailers."

Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) is Colorado's leading cannabis retailer with four locations across the state in Aurora, Denver, Longmontand Thornton. Medicine Man offers a large variety of cannabis, edibles, concentrates, and CBD products for both medical and recreational patients. Medicine Man recently opened its newest retail dispensary in Longmont, Colorado, on February 20th. The store opening comes after Medicine Man's January announcement of entering a binding agreement that is expected to lead to the near-term acquisition of Medicine Man by Medicine Man Technologies, a leading consulting, intellectual property licensing and products company in the cannabis industry. To celebrate the opening of the Longmont store, Medicine Man is offering eight discounted retail promotions, including special pricing on cartridges, CBD products, edibles, shatter, smoking accessories, topicals and wax grams. "Medicine Man is one of the pioneering operators that helped establish the burgeoning cannabis industry over the past decade with brand recognition far beyond its immediate market," says Andy Williams, Medicine Man Technologies' Chief Executive Officer. "Our expansion into retail stores allows us to leverage our reputation and expertise in the market and accelerate our growth in a segment of the business that we believe is highly scalable and profitable. The opening of the fourth Medicine Man retail location in Longmont is a key asset as we enter this exciting time of transition into a vertically integrated cannabis operator."

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology which allows the increase or decrease in the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. 22nd Century Group, Inc. recently announced that the 2018 Farm Bill will greatly enhance the Company's research activities around low-THC Cannabis sativa L. Recently, President Trump signed into law the 2018 Farm Bill, including an important provision to legalize hemp, defined as Cannabis sativa L. containing not more than 0.3% THC (the compound in cannabis responsible for psychotropic effects). Cannabis plants with higher levels of THC (i.e. marijuana) remain illegal under federal law. As a Research Partner of the State of New York Department of Agriculture and Markets, and with extensive experience in plant biotechnology and genetics, 22nd Century scientists are uniquely capable of exploiting cannabis DNA. The new law will allow 22nd Century to expand the Company's research activities, to add to the Company's cannabis intellectual property portfolio, and to increase the Company's cannabis germplasm library through the legal interstate commerce of proprietary low-THC Cannabis sativa L. plants. "In ending the legal uncertainty that low-THC cannabis research has entailed, and by opening the door for legal sales of hemp across state lines, the 2018 Farm Bill will result in a vibrant and growing marketplace for 22nd Century's unique varieties," explained Dr. Paul Rushton, Vice President of Biotechnology at 22nd Century Group. "With a sizeable head-start in low-THC Cannabis sativa research in collaboration with the Company's fully licensed and accredited partners, 22nd Century is poised to take advantage of hemp's new legal status and to develop and commercialize new hemp/cannabis varieties for the medical and agricultural fields."

