ENERGY Worldnet, Inc: ENERGY worldnet Named the Official Training Partner of the Propane Gas Association of New England

DECATUR, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2019 / ENERGY worldnet, Inc. (EWN) is pleased to announce a definitive agreement with the Propane Gas Association of New England (PGANE) to become its Official Training Partner.

The Propane Gas Association of New England, headquartered in Epsom, New Hampshire, represents nearly 800 member organizations that sell propane or propane-related appliances and equipment in six New England states. Under the terms of the new partnership, EWN will develop and deliver industry-leading training focused on safely delivering propane to PGANE's residential and business customer locations.

PGANE's collaboration with EWN advances its mission to "serve the propane industry by promoting safety, education and public awareness of the uses of propane."PGANE's mission aligns well with EWN's position as the industry leader for Operator Qualification, safety training, and compliance services, whose vision is to "make the world a safer place to work."

When asked about the partnership, Coleman Sterling, CEO of EWN, stated, "Relationships with dedicated organizations like PGANE are integral to our company's mission to advance workforce education and compliance using innovation, technology, and service. We are honored to be working with PGANE and are committed to the long-term success of this exciting venture."

Leslie Anderson, PGANE's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "PGANE is excited to begin this partnership with EWN. We have been very impressed with their sophisticated online learning management system and experience in the Operator Qualification arena. We are thrilled to be able to offer our members a new, modernized, and efficient system to track employee qualifications." Anderson continued, "EWN's cutting-edge technology even includes a modern mobile app for seamless skill assessment documentation, both online and offline in the field. This will undoubtedly save our members valuable time, money, and hassle."

In 2019, ENERGY worldnet, Inc. celebrates its 25th anniversary of providing training, evaluations, record management, compliance management, and consulting services to the energy industry. EWN's ongoing industry presence and leadership have earned the company a long-standing, dominant position in the global marketplace. Based in Decatur, Texas, EWN supports training and compliance requirements for clients throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America.

